'These You Know': Bill Pope explores character traits, motivations in new book

William Pope has been a storyteller for some time as an attorney, he said. While courtroom dramas ultimately should come down to the facts at hand, how Pope put them together into a cohesive narrative could play a role in an innocent or guilty verdict in the many cases he handled over the years.

However, becoming a published author with his collection of short stories, “These You Know,” put him in the spotlight in a way he never has been as a lawyer. He has a sense of humor about it, though.

“It’s really scary. I told my wife it’s like standing up in front of a crowd of people and taking your clothes off. And them saying ‘Oh yuck! Put it back on,” Pope said. “It’s kind of scary. You don’t know if people aren’t going to like it or not, and some are not. You hope your feelings aren’t going to get hurt too badly. You get to a point where you determine you can stand it, one way or another. Maybe I had to get to this age before I had the nerve to take my clothes off”

Pope is more than ready now as his book is printed and ready to be sold to the public and was confident as he spoke at his law office on Wednesday about the motivations of both him as an author and of the characters he created.