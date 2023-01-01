These three books are worth re-reading

There are three books that I re-read nearly every year. I don’t remember when I started reading them on an annual basis, but I suspect I have been doing this for more than 10 years. All three involve travel, a fact which I had not noticed until I started writing this column. What does that say about me?

The odd thing about it is that I discover new things in the books every time I read them. Do the books change, or could it possibly be me who has changed between readings?

The three books are: Homer’s “The Odyssey;” “Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance” by Robert M. Pirsig (1974); and “Blue Highways” by William Least Heat-Moon (1982).

All three are available in paperback. Now and then I find copies in Goodwill, The Salvation Army and used-book stores. When I find one, I buy it — usually for about a dollar — and then hold it to give to a friend. I have seen all three on various reading lists for those preparing to go to college or for those wishing to become an “educated person,” whatever that means.

Let us starting with the oldest book. I am assuming you are familiar with Homer’s tale of Ulysses (Odysseus) and his crew and their 20-year return from the Trojan War (10 years fighting the Trojans and 10 years’ voyage home). The Trojan War ended, you may recall, when the Greeks employed the old soldiers-inside-the-giant-wooden-horse trick (one of Ulysses’ schemes) and burned the place and Trojan King Priam’s palace to the ground.

My introduction to this standard of Western Civilization came when my brother and I went to see the 1955 Paramount movie starring Kirk Douglas at the old State Theatre in Mooresville. More recently (2019) there was the three-hour made-for-TV miniseries with Armand Assante in the title role. Assante’s version, I think, is as good as the Kirk Douglas version and has better special effects due to 64 years of improvements in cinema technology. Both versions are available on the internet. I need to re-view the Douglas version with its animation by the genius, George Pal.

There are numerous translations of “The Odyssey.” Robert Fitzgerald’s is a popular translation (1961), as is Richmond Lattimore’s 1965 translation. There is even a 1932 translation by the warrior-scholar-archaeologist Thomas Edward Lawrence, also known as “Lawrence of Arabia.”

Lawrence famously said that “The Odyssey” remains “the oldest book worth reading for its story and the first novel of Europe.” It has been called “the first novel.” It was written some 2,700 years ago.

Ulysses and his ever-diminishing crew have seriously ticked-off the sun god, Apollo (Helios), by killing and eating some of Apollo’s sacred cattle after sacking the Trojan city of Ilium (Troy). This is unfortunate, for Ulysses and his companions have a voyage of hundreds of nautical miles to sail to get back to Greece. They will also have to fight the one-eyed giant Cyclops, Polyphemus, who happens to be the son of Poseidon, the sea god. There are also witches and various other boogers to contend with.

I find it interesting to take a particularly captivating episode from “The Odyssey,” such as Ulysses’ encounter with Polyphemus, and see how the translations differ.

Although some of the immortal Olympian gods are in Odysseus’ corner, it is not wise to be in a small boat and have the sun god and the ocean god mad at you.

“Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance: An Inquiry into Values” is not so much about Zen philosophy nor it is particularly about motorcycles. Rather, it is about a man and his son riding a motorcycle across our country and what the man, a philosopher, is thinking about as they travel westward. It gets pretty deep in technology and our civilization’s values, but not so deep that you drown. The man has had a mental breakdown after thinking too much about the concept of quality.

Most of us know quality when we see it, but is quality something in us or does it reside in the thing perhaps?

“Blue Highways” is the easiest book to understand on the first reading. The author tells us upfront that he has lost his girlfriend and his teaching job at a community college. He decides a radical change of scenery might be therapeutic; he starts off on a journey “to see America,” which turns into a 13,000-mile odyssey.

I suspect all of us, at one time or another, have daydreamed of hitting the road and left jobs, responsibilities and other troubles in the rear-view mirror. Blue highways are the common, secondary roads, not the red-colored interstates, on gas-station maps. The interstates may get you to your destination more quickly, but what do you have to show for it except for larger odometer readings, higher blood pressure from potential duels with 18-wheelers and eyeball fatigue? Then, too, you meet the really interesting folks on side roads off the secondary roads. If I were teaching Travel Literature 101, I’d pair “Blue Highways” with John Steinbeck’s “Travels with Charley in Search of America” (1962). I‘ve re-read the Steinbeck book several times, too. “Charley,” by the way, is a large French poodle.

I find it prudent to keep a paperback copy of at least one of these books in our cars at all times, but especially for when Judy says she needs to stop at the too-large store for “just a minute.” I’ll stay in the car, thank you, and (re)read a few pages and reflect on the wisdom to be found thereon while she visits the many aisles, a veritable female Ulysses.

All three books are readily available through our county library, or may be purchased via Amazon.com or eBay. You might like them, too. Go on, read one. I dare you.

*See Reading Lists for College-Bound Students,” by Estell, Satchwell and Wright, 1990.