There's something about a pickup truck

Sometimes I miss “Ernie,” my short-bed, pale green, three-on-the-column 1971 Dodge D-100 pickup truck. I wonder if it’s still on the road. I got it after selling my red 1971 MG Midget convertible sports car, which I called “Sir Winston,” in honor of the great World War II English statesman.
Although they were manufactured the same year, the change from sportscar to pickup truck was not an easy one. Driving a temperamental British car so small you put it on — like a suit of clothes rather than got into it — to handling a heavy American vehicle that had enough room under the hood in which to park an MG Midget, required some cerebral adjustments on my part.
The Midget was a low-to-the-ground two-seater with four-on-the-floor, and often needed repair or maintenance, usually costing several hundred dollars a pop. The pragmatic Dodge, on the other hand, was high-off-the-ground, had a single bench seat covered in genuine vinyl, and could seat three in the cab if they liked each other. I rarely did any maintenance on the truck. I named it “Ernie,” after Ernest Hemingway, the hairy-chested American fiction writer. Also, the truck was an earnest means of transportation. Everything about Ernie was “form follows function.” There was nothing of a frivolous nature, except perhaps for the AM radio, which didn’t work most of the time.
I made some subtle changes to Ernie. First, I installed a gun rack at the back window of the cab. I own a couple of .22 rifles, but I used the rack primarily to hold an umbrella, much to the amusement of some.
As a decorative touch, I put a novelty license plate on the front bumper. You’ve seen such plates, I’m sure. Rather than “Eat More Beef” or “Eat More Chicken,” I attached one that read, “Eat More ‘Possum.” Ernie and I got a lot of odd looks because of that.
On the practical side, a junkyard supplied the missing rack that held a spare tire under Ernie’s bed, rather than tote the spare around in the bed as the previous owner had done.
There was one other thing I did with Ernie that I’d like to share with you. Influenced by a popular TV commercial of the time, I carried a jar of Grey Poupon Dijon Mustard in Ernie’s glove box, in case some snob in a Rolls Royce limousine pulled up alongside Ernie and inquired, “Pardon me, old chap, would you happen to have any Grey Poupon?” for his roast beef.
“But, of course” I would breezily reply as Ernie and I drove off. This scenario never played out, but Ernie the Truck and I were ready, just in case.
I bought Ernie from my car dealer brother-in-law for about a thousand dollars, which seems to have been the going price for a used American-made pickup truck that had a reasonable number of miles left in it.
When you don’t have a pickup or easy access to one, there seems to be no end to chores that could be accomplished if you had one. Once you have a pickup, however, it has been my experience that such opportunities evaporate. I have no idea why this seems to be so.
My uncle, Russell Crouse, a practical man whom I greatly respected, once said, “Lucky is the man who has a neighbor or friend with a pickup truck.” I have no clue why he said this to me, as we were eating supper at the time and had not been discussing trucks or cars. It was Uncle Russell, bless his heart, who took me to my first and only demolition derby when I was about 9 years old.
There are two books about pickup trucks you might enjoy, especially if you ever had or presently have a pickup. The first is “Truck: On Rebuilding a Worn-Out Pickup and Other Post-Technological Adventures” by John Jerome (1977). Mr. Jerome’s book concerns the restoration of a 1950 Dodge he named “Harry S. Truman,” after our no-nonsense President from Missouri.
The other book is “Truck: A Love Story” by Michael Perry (2006), about a 1950 International Harvester L-120 pickup he called “Irma Harding.” I found Jerome’s book to be more philosophical, along the lines of Robert M. Pirsig’s “Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance,” while Mr. Perry’s book is more humorous in style, resembling the works of Bill Bryson.
There is something about pickup trucks that encourages more of a relationship than one would expect between a man and a machine and engenders the naming of them.
Don’t ask me why.