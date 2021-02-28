There's something about a pickup truck

As a decorative touch, I put a novelty license plate on the front bumper. You’ve seen such plates, I’m sure. Rather than “Eat More Beef” or “Eat More Chicken,” I attached one that read, “Eat More ‘Possum.” Ernie and I got a lot of odd looks because of that.

On the practical side, a junkyard supplied the missing rack that held a spare tire under Ernie’s bed, rather than tote the spare around in the bed as the previous owner had done.

There was one other thing I did with Ernie that I’d like to share with you. Influenced by a popular TV commercial of the time, I carried a jar of Grey Poupon Dijon Mustard in Ernie’s glove box, in case some snob in a Rolls Royce limousine pulled up alongside Ernie and inquired, “Pardon me, old chap, would you happen to have any Grey Poupon?” for his roast beef.

“But, of course” I would breezily reply as Ernie and I drove off. This scenario never played out, but Ernie the Truck and I were ready, just in case.

I bought Ernie from my car dealer brother-in-law for about a thousand dollars, which seems to have been the going price for a used American-made pickup truck that had a reasonable number of miles left in it.