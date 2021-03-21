There were traffic mishaps in the ‘good old days’

In early August Mooresville became even more progressive when a second locally-owned automobile, a “two-cylinder Cadillac runabout” was purchased. The Enterprise predicted that having a second car in town would spur others to own one, too.

It was only a matter of time until the first account of an automobile wreck was reported; the first happened that August. Two gentlemen, on reaching an intersection a few miles from town, disagreed on which road to take.

This was a common problem in motoring’s early days. We should recall that few roads had direction signs, stop signs or stoplights, yield signs, speed limits, centerlines, pavement or other aids to safe driving. The result of the gentlemen’s disagreement was predictable: “The driver headed for one road, while the other gentleman grabbed the wheel and attempted to turn in the other.” The result was that the car went off the road and into a ditch. Neither man was injured, but a car’s wheel was splintered by the impact.

Harry Deaton, The Enterprise’s editor, took the opportunity to editorialize: “It is a known fact that two people attempting to drive the same horse will make trouble, two people handling the steering gear of an automobile may likewise find trouble soon.”