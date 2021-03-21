There were traffic mishaps in the ‘good old days’

Recent scenes on TV of multi-car pile-ups in our Western states due to blizzard conditions faintly echo newspaper accounts of transportation mayhem of a smaller scale in the year 1908 in Southern Iredell in Mooresville’s newspaper, The Enterprise. Similar articles concerning Statesville and Northern Iredell can be found in Landmarks of the same vintage.
The first 1908 Southern Iredell accident reported was in February: a runaway on Mooresville’s Main Street. Mr. George L. McKnight was driving his horse and buggy, accompanied by his two young sons. His horse spooked for no apparent reason and the buggy collided with a hitching post in front of a store. The buggy partially turned over, freeing the horse, which proceeded to gallop down the street.
Mr. McKnight and sons managed to stay in the buggy. None of the three, nor the horse, were injured; the buggy, however, sustained damage.
Less than a week later, on a Sunday afternoon in early March, Mr. J.M. Deaton and Mr. John A. Craven were driving a buggy and team when the horses became frightened and ran. Both men were slung out and the buggy was broken. There were no serious injuries to the gentlemen.
Later that same month, a one-horse-powered buggy, occupied by Messrs. Gus Mills and Hap Litton, ran amok, with disastrous results. The Enterprise hinted that the two young men had recently imbibed something stronger than coffee or iced tea. Their buggy hit a telephone pole, with the result that Mr. Mills got badly skinned-up when he fell out of the buggy belonging to a local livery stable. Mr. Mills, the driver, was arrested, tried and fined a stiff [for those days] $10 and court costs. The buggy was reported to have been “badly wrecked.”
On the last day of the month Troutman folks “witnessed one of the worst runaways” ever to happen in that town. Mr. Brooks Setzer was driving a team belonging to Mr. J.M. Patterson. The team became frightened by something and started to run like entries in the Kentucky Derby.
Mr. Setzer, fearing for his life, vacated the wagon. “The team ran through Troutman at a fast rate,” tearing one of the iron posts from under a store.” Next, the wagon nearly hit two sons of a Mr. Hinton. The team proceeded to tear up several fences, stopping only when it collided with a wagon belonging to Mr. James Scroggs. The wagon’s tongue barely missed Mr. Scroggs’ head, reported The Enterprise.
The summer and fall months did not mention runaways and so far, there had been little interaction between horses and the new-fangled automobiles which occasionally passed through town. The purchase of Mooresville‘s first locally-owned auto was reported in the March 31, 1908, issue of The Enterprise:
“Mooresville’s first automobile arrived in the city last week. The car is jointly owned by Messrs. Geo. C. Jones and Eugene Edmiston, and has hardly been idle since its arrival. It is the first automobile owned by parties resident in Mooresville.”
The brand of the vehicle was not stated, nor where it was purchased and for what amount. And one has to wonder where would the owners go to get gasoline.
In early August Mooresville became even more progressive when a second locally-owned automobile, a “two-cylinder Cadillac runabout” was purchased. The Enterprise predicted that having a second car in town would spur others to own one, too.
It was only a matter of time until the first account of an automobile wreck was reported; the first happened that August. Two gentlemen, on reaching an intersection a few miles from town, disagreed on which road to take.
This was a common problem in motoring’s early days. We should recall that few roads had direction signs, stop signs or stoplights, yield signs, speed limits, centerlines, pavement or other aids to safe driving. The result of the gentlemen’s disagreement was predictable: “The driver headed for one road, while the other gentleman grabbed the wheel and attempted to turn in the other.” The result was that the car went off the road and into a ditch. Neither man was injured, but a car’s wheel was splintered by the impact.
Harry Deaton, The Enterprise’s editor, took the opportunity to editorialize: “It is a known fact that two people attempting to drive the same horse will make trouble, two people handling the steering gear of an automobile may likewise find trouble soon.”
In the Nov. 19 issue of the paper, Editor Deaton suggested town authorities mark the names of the streets. He wrote, “All the streets of our town are named and we doubt if there are three people in the town who could tell you the names of all or part of them. Very few people could tell you the name of the street they live on. These signs would not cost much and would be a source of much convenience to our citizens.”