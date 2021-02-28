There’s hope in bluebirds and gourmet burgers

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, my arm no longer sore from my COVID vaccination, proof that life can change for the better.
I am married to a pro-vaxxer, which is a good thing — in three years of courtship she never mentioned her passion for vaccines — and in a throwback to her days teaching elementary school children, Louise recently made me wait in line at a clinic, no talking please, to receive my COVID shot. When I got home, I had calls and messages from C&S Power Washing to schedule hosing down our house, Jay White invited me to come on his radio show at WAME 92.9, and a weather bulletin crossed our TV screen warning of ice and snow.
I had to smile.
For an old guy walking flat-footed and taking tiny steps on icy sidewalks, sliding feels treacherous but opens a window to memories of farm land covered in snow and laughing children pulled behind a tractor on flattened cardboard. We had no laptops or iPhones back then. Indoors belonged to the grown-ups — slow sedentary creatures — so kids went outside for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
Snow was a joyful occasion.
As a son of the Tar Heel state, I’ve known a few people who actually felt oppressed by snow and ice and planned to escape to Florida, as people once escaped from behind the Berlin Wall, seeking a patio life of January barbecues, grilled steaks, and drinks with small umbrellas in the glass. This has never appealed to me.
The patio life is a gathering of people that yell at their kids to behave, complain about taxes, and wear lots of bright colored plaid. While on a cold snowy day people who sit in a cozy living room watching it snow, experience gratitude and good company.
This is a benefit of the lockdown. Two persons isolated together, their interaction with the larger world severely limited, either develop tender appreciation for each other or they retire each to their corner of the ring, chew on their mouth guard, and wait for the next round.
I appreciate my companion who sits in our recliner, reading, and hears my random comments and responds. We use to have busy lives, but life is now slow and simple and we’re both happy with that. She plans the meals and I am content to be warm and indoors.
I went to a large wholesale store and stood in a long slow line recently and felt at risk to the virus. In my recliner at home, I don’t. The newspapers are packed with dour stories about death tolls and vaccine shortages so I set the paper down and reach for O. Henry and feel better. Nobody reads on a patio, the light is glaring and it can rain. But a dim cozy room full of good books can make one a happy vocabulist.
Life will usher in a new normal in the coming months.
Social media gains a lot of momentum in a lockdown but vaccines will take affect and we will get back to attending church, travel, shaking hands, friendship, and I hope, the return of last year’s bluebirds to our backyard. By the time May rolls around I expect to be running about, slapping backs, and eating gourmet carbs at my favorite window table at Broad Street Burger Co.
The current news tells of a dark depressing winter, vaccine shortages, and political sensationalism, but I rather like to watch for bluebirds, count my blessings, and feel hopeful. Thanks for reading this. Do something good for yourself today.
Readers can write to Joe at Joehudsn@gmail.com and Facebook (View from the Hudson). He is author of “Big Decisions are Best Made with Hot Dogs”)