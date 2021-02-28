There’s hope in bluebirds and gourmet burgers

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The patio life is a gathering of people that yell at their kids to behave, complain about taxes, and wear lots of bright colored plaid. While on a cold snowy day people who sit in a cozy living room watching it snow, experience gratitude and good company.

This is a benefit of the lockdown. Two persons isolated together, their interaction with the larger world severely limited, either develop tender appreciation for each other or they retire each to their corner of the ring, chew on their mouth guard, and wait for the next round.

I appreciate my companion who sits in our recliner, reading, and hears my random comments and responds. We use to have busy lives, but life is now slow and simple and we’re both happy with that. She plans the meals and I am content to be warm and indoors.

I went to a large wholesale store and stood in a long slow line recently and felt at risk to the virus. In my recliner at home, I don’t. The newspapers are packed with dour stories about death tolls and vaccine shortages so I set the paper down and reach for O. Henry and feel better. Nobody reads on a patio, the light is glaring and it can rain. But a dim cozy room full of good books can make one a happy vocabulist.

Life will usher in a new normal in the coming months.