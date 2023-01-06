There might be life lessons in the study of ants

Some will likely recognize I’ve borrowed my title from Sue Monk Kidd’s popular book, 'The Secret Life of Bees.' Kidd’s 2002 book became a New York Times bestseller and later, in 2008, a movie. This humble missive may be less captivating than Ms. Kidd’s work of fiction, but it is based on scientific research completed in the forests of India.

Recently I felt that both the cognitive and emotional parts of my brain needed a brief respite from the daily deluge of the war of words and the words of war. In scanning the media sites I read regularly, my finger stopped abruptly on an article titled: “These Ants Shrink Their Brains for a Chance to Become Queen,” by Annie Roth. Having spent roughly half my career in the counseling/psychology field, I came to a tentative conclusion there might be some symbolism and/or life lessons therein for us humans. After a brief scan, I thought Eureka!!! Some might call it pyrite (fool’s gold), but I wager there just might be a few golden nuggets in this esoteric ant hill of research. After a more in-depth read, here’s a brief summary of these scientific findings:

The Indian jumping ant (Harpegnathos saltator) can both shrink and unshrink the size of its brain in a matter of weeks. Furthermore …

• These ant colonies consist of a queen, males for reproduction, and an all-female worker class.

• The worker class serves the queen hand and foot, so it’s no surprise that the queen lives more than five times longer than the workers.

• When the queen finally dies there’s a battle-royal among many (ca. 70 percent) of the worker class to be the next queen.

• Amazingly, these warlike bachelorettes, known as gamergates, go through a physical transformation in which their ovaries enlarge and their brains shrink. (As Dave Barry says, “I’m not making this up!")

• Once the gamergates survive the battles, “… they become little more than egg-laying machines,” according to Dr. Clint Penick, a biologist and lead author of the study.

• It was unclear as to how the final selection of the “Queen for Life,” takes place, but researchers did determine that the unchosen, wannabe queens soon morphed back into workers. C’est la vie.

I’ve done a modest amount of reading on anthropomorphism — giving human characteristics to nonhuman objects — but this may be the first time I’ve tried to relate it wherein humans share a common trait with insects! While the matter certainly merits further investigation, it’s rather safe to say that in the human mating process, whether conscious or not, the “emotional” part of the brain apparently expands, while the “cognitive,” or thinking part shrinks to a marked degree.

Regarding the queen’s ability to enlarge her ovaries and shrink her brain, I do recall the late Robin Williams expressing the idea that human males did not have a sufficient amount of blood to supply both their brain and their sex organ at the same time. While I’ve yet to confirm this with my medical friends, I’m confident that many among us will be able to supply sufficient empirical (first-hand) data to support Mr. William’s anatomical conundrum.

For now, I’ll temporarily defer this weighty matter of anthropomorphism to the late Erma Bombeck. Though not a scientist, over two decades ago she wrote "All I Know about Animal Behavior I Learned in Loehmann’s Dressing Room." While still a bit scary, the ladies’ dressing room of a major department store does seem to be a more interesting “laboratory” than digging around ant hills in the forests of India.