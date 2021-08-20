There is no measure of the value of an SRO

There can be no measure of the value of an SRO. Much of the SRO’s daily activities stretch far beyond their duty to maintain the safety of those entrusted to them. We often do not see the fist bumps in the hall, the children circled around as the SRO reads to them about stranger danger, the lunches shared with a child new to the school, and the dedication these SROs make to each of our children. I am a firm believer that positive first impressions lead to social cohesion. Quite simply, we want our children to trust law enforcement and view us as helpers and friends.

We know that those positive interactions serve us well as our children move through middle and high school. Because of relationships established with SRO’s, we have addressed bullying issues, drugs in our schools, weapons on campus, and suicidal ideations, based simply on relationships built with students throughout the years. The number of emails our office receives weekly concerning a positive interaction between these officers and children in the school system is amazing.