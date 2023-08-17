Music, food, and fun were the attraction at Alex Cooper Park on Saturday, but James Hunter wants people to come away with something more for his community after the “Renewing of Hope for Our Community” event.

“We’re just trying to show people out here that there is hope. We’ve been facing some hopeless situations, so we’re just encouraging people to work together,” Hunter said.

The event brought together faith leaders and local groups on Statesville’s southside with food, family, fun, as well as prayer and worship.