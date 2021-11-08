Then and now: Work on Interstate 40, 77, expected to mostly be completed by end of next year

It was some 30 years ago when the current Broad Street bridge crossing Interstate 77 was being rebuilt, and now it’s set to be replaced as another span is on its way to being completed.
“The first stage of the bridge is currently being constructed. The contractor has started the widening on the west side of this bridge. Utility relocations are wrapping up on the east side of the bridge, allowing the contractor to begin the widening on the south side of Broad Street. After the widening is complete, we will shift traffic onto the first phase of the new Broad Street bridge and begin construction on the second and final phase of the bridge,” Marcus Thompson said. He is a communications officer with the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
It’s part of a number of improvements around the I-40 and I-77 interchange that the North Carolina Department of Transportation set in motion when the project began in 2012.
The project is set to be completed for around $275 million, Thompson said. While the project was originally budgeted at $260.3 million and successfully bid on by Lane Construction, certain improvements increased the cost.
“At the Department’s request, the contractor has completed extra work outside of the contract, such as replacing deficient pipes, extending lane drops on I-77 NB, and additional interstate lighting,” Thompson said in an email.
For will hopefully be completed in the winter of 2022, but some work may take a little longer.
“The majority of work will be complete by winter 2022. Although some work may push into 2023 due to seasonal limitations on the remaining work. Work such as paving cannot occur from December 15th to March 16th due to cold weather. Currently, we are 58% complete with the project,” Thompson said. “We are working with our contractor through some issues, but this project is very complex in the phasing to be able to maintain traffic while constructing/reconstruing I-40 and I-77.”
What all is being done?
The project was done in two parts, with the first part beginning in 2012. Design work for the second part began in 2018 while the current phase of construction begain in 2019.
According to the NCDOT website, the project took on a number of tasks, including building or replacing at least one road, three ramps, and four bridges, as well as erecting noise walls while expanding some of the highway to help keeping an undistrubed flow of traffic. And of course, the partial turbine interchange at I-40 and I-77.
The NCDOT said the work will help improve congestion as well as safety as the current interchange was built in the 1960s and out outlived its original purpose.