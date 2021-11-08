Then and now: Work on Interstate 40, 77, expected to mostly be completed by end of next year

For will hopefully be completed in the winter of 2022, but some work may take a little longer.

“The majority of work will be complete by winter 2022. Although some work may push into 2023 due to seasonal limitations on the remaining work. Work such as paving cannot occur from December 15th to March 16th due to cold weather. Currently, we are 58% complete with the project,” Thompson said. “We are working with our contractor through some issues, but this project is very complex in the phasing to be able to maintain traffic while constructing/reconstruing I-40 and I-77.”

What all is being done?

The project was done in two parts, with the first part beginning in 2012. Design work for the second part began in 2018 while the current phase of construction begain in 2019.

According to the NCDOT website, the project took on a number of tasks, including building or replacing at least one road, three ramps, and four bridges, as well as erecting noise walls while expanding some of the highway to help keeping an undistrubed flow of traffic. And of course, the partial turbine interchange at I-40 and I-77.