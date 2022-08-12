Theatre Statesville to present 'Putting It Together'

Theatre Statesville will present “Putting It Together” on Aug. 18, 19 and 20 at Twisted Oak American Bar & Grill.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. each day with an afternoon performance at 2 p.m. on Aug. 19.

“Putting It Together” is a revue that takes songs from various Stephen Sondheim shows.

Direction and music is by Christopher Lockman and choreography and stage management are by Jacob Fincannon.

Tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 for seniors 60 and older and $12 for students 13 and older. Tickets can be purchased at theatrestatesville.com or at the door. For a schedule of upcoming evens see the events calendar on the web site.

For more information email info@theatrestatesville.com.