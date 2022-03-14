 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Theatre Statesville to perform female version of 'The Odd Couple'
Theatre Statesville to perform female version of 'The Odd Couple'

Theatre Statesville is presenting “The Odd Couple” female version on Thursday through Saturday and March 24-26.

The performance will be at Cornerstone Christian Academy, 650 Glover St.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday with a 2 p.m. performance March 19.

Unger and Madison are at it again. Florence Unger and Olive Madison, that is, in Neil Simon’s hilarious contemporary comic classic: the female version of The Odd Couple. Instead of the poker party that begins the original version, Ms. Madison has invited the girls over for an evening of Trivial Pursuit. The Pidgeon sisters have been replaced by the two Constanzuela brothers. But the hilarity remains the same.

Tickets are available on TheatreStatesville.com and at the door.

For a schedule of upcoming events, see the events calendar on TheatreStatesville.com

For more information, email info@theatrestatesville.com.

