Theatre Statesville looks to get 'Next to Normal' with its first indoor show since pandemic

Coleson Berlin, who plays Gabe, one of the family’s two children, said when he began performing as a child he never had the confidence to do musicals. Even in recent years, he approached roles with singing with trepidation. However, he has gotten into his character and shaken off most of his doubts about his singing parts.

“Gabe, my character, is not like that at all,” Berlin said. “He knows he can do whatever he wants and controls Diana’s mind a little bit. So I have to throw all that away and go full force into Gabe. And he doesn’t care what anybody thinks.”

It hasn’t been easy for those involved. Different productions with different outfits have been postponed or canceled in the past couple of years, including some for Theatre Statesville. While some said the timing ended up working out for them, it wasn’t without difficulties.

“It was a little jarring at first,” Xander Bauder, who plays Henry, Natalie’s love interest, said.

He explained how the delayed production of this one allowed him to put his energy and efforts toward his previous performance with another organization before taking on this one.