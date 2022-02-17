Theatre Statesville looks to get 'Next to Normal' with its first indoor show since pandemic

The show must go on, even it is delayed a few months.
That’s been the story for Statesville Theatre as it prepared for “Next to Normal,” the first major production since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It feels a little surreal that we can really get back to it. I imagine this is how people on Broadway felt when they finally got to go back to work.” Sharron Sigler, the artistic director of Theatre Statesville said. “Finally, we can do this again. We were a bit lost without being able to produce art.”
Is she nervous for opening night?
“Yes, always, and I’m not even on the stage,” Sigler said with a laugh. “When you’re a director, you’re worried about everything ... yYou’re like the mom to everybody.”
The play opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cornerstone Christian Academy, 650 Glover St., with six more performances before it closes Feb. 28.
“Next to Normal” is a drama that tells the story of a suburban household that copes with crisis and how far the two parents will go to keep themselves sane and their family’s world intact, Theatre Statesville’s website says.
Themes of mental health and suicide explored within the play have the director and actors seeing parallels with life during the pandemic, as mental health issues have been highlighted over the past couple of years.
“I do work as a medical social worker, so this is very close to my heart, mental illness,” Amy MyKay, who plays Diana, the family’s mother, said. “Isolation, depression, anger, frustration all fall into this.”
With the heavy themes, Sigler said the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will have a table at the show in case anyone needs to speak to someone after seeing the play.
The actors have been trying to get into different headspaces to play the characters experiencing those struggles. While the material is serious, getting into character can still be a rewarding experience for actors.
For Kaylyn Hall, she is playing a role that is much different from her own personality. She said it’s allowed her to explore her range as an actor.
“Most of the time I play sweet, innocent characters because that’s my personality,” Hall said. “In this show, I get to be a lot more angsty, bring out a different side of acting I’ve not been able to before, with being sad, crying and angry more. It’s been a challenge because I’ve not had the big opportunities to do so.”
Even without the subject matter, the work of learning dozens of songs in a rock musical isn’t easy.
“With 38 songs of the score, 16 or 17 of which I have to sing with, is its own challenge,” said Paul David Kurts, who plays the father, Dan.
Coleson Berlin, who plays Gabe, one of the family’s two children, said when he began performing as a child he never had the confidence to do musicals. Even in recent years, he approached roles with singing with trepidation. However, he has gotten into his character and shaken off most of his doubts about his singing parts.
“Gabe, my character, is not like that at all,” Berlin said. “He knows he can do whatever he wants and controls Diana’s mind a little bit. So I have to throw all that away and go full force into Gabe. And he doesn’t care what anybody thinks.”
It hasn’t been easy for those involved. Different productions with different outfits have been postponed or canceled in the past couple of years, including some for Theatre Statesville. While some said the timing ended up working out for them, it wasn’t without difficulties.
“It was a little jarring at first,” Xander Bauder, who plays Henry, Natalie’s love interest, said.
He explained how the delayed production of this one allowed him to put his energy and efforts toward his previous performance with another organization before taking on this one.
“It sucked for me emotionally, but I got to focus on one show at a time, which helped in the long run,” he said.
He said that was best for both shows, and that he is glad to have his focus on this one as the material, as while as his castmates, excites him.
“This is the most electrified I’ve been by any cast in a long time,” Bauder said.
Now with the opening night upon the cast and rehearsals out of the way, it’s time for the show, finally, to go on.
Tickets can be purchased online at theatrestatesville.com for $20.
