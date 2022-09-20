Theatre Statesville earns 15 Metrolina Theatre Association nominations

Theatre Statesville has been nominated for 15 Metrolina Theatre Association awards that include two of the five nominated musicals, "Next to Normal" and "The Secret Garden."
"First of all, it really validates all the hard work we’ve been putting into these shows to create good theater. And secondly, it puts us in the position of attracting more actors to want to do shows for us which means we will produce an even better product," Sharon Sigler of Theatre Statesville said. "We have two actors driving down from Boone for rehearsals, let alone Hickory and Newton!"
The awards gala takes place Oct. 23 at Le Meridien Hotel in Charlotte.
The next show for Theater Statesville is Cabaret (1998 version), which begins in the second week of November.
The nominees representing Theatre Statesville for the MTA awards are as follows. The complete list of nominees can be found on the MTA website.
Outstanding Musical Production
- "Next to Normal"
- "The Secret Garden"
Outstanding Lead Actor-Male
- Joey Moray (Archibald Craven) — "The Secret Garden"
- Paul David Kurts (Dan) — "Next to Normal"
Outstanding Lead-Female
- Amy McKay (Diana) — "Next to Normal"
Outstanding Supporting Actor-Female
- Kaylyn Hall (Natalie) — "Next to Normal"
Outstanding Direction
- Sharon Sigler — "Next to Normal"
Outstanding Costume Design
- Caity Gordon — "The Secret Garden"
Outstanding Sound Design
- Andrew Miller — "Next to Normal"
Outstanding Musical Direction
- Laurie Klaus — "Next to Normal"
- Sarah Rogers — "The Secret Garden"
MTA Exceptional Awards
Emerging Artist of the Year
- Dakotah Chelgren
Theatre Person of the Year
- Sharon Sigler
Theatre Company of the Year
- Theatre Statesville