The whims of recording technology mean planned obsolescence

A popular song a few years back was titled, “Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered,” composed by Rogers and Hart. This morning I was Bemused, Befuddled and Bummed-out, contemplating my extensive collection of long-play record albums (LPs). I don’t remember the last time I played an LP.
Technology, once again, is the villain. I used to buy and play large discs of vinyl; I now purchase what are known as compact discs (“CDs”). The equipment used to play an LP record, of course, can’t be used to play a CD. This is known as “progress” or more accurately, as “planned obsolescence.”
The first music recordings around a century ago were wax cylinders about the size of the tubes found on the inside of toilet paper rolls. These were played on hand-cranked machines with big conical projecting horns, called “Victrolas,” invented by Thomas Alva Edison. Perhaps you have heard of him.
Next, recordings were made onto large, round plates about a half-inch thick. The older cylinders would not play on the new record machines; you needed a new machine. Eventually someone thought to make the discs thinner and to play them at a standardized 78 revolutions a minute. There was only one song per side. Later a larger, thin disc played at 33 revs a minute, allowing for six or seven different songs imprinted on each side, depending, of course, on the length of each song.
There were also smaller discs sold to be played at 45 rpm, called “45s,” which usually had only one song per side. If memory serves correctly, they used to cost about a dollar each, while the larger LPs used to cost $5 or $6.
I have more than 300 LPs and maybe 30 or so 45s.
Things stayed the same from the mid-1960s to the early 1980s when music reproduction technology changed again, to the so-called 8-track tape cartridge. The 8-track player would not play vinyl disc records of 33, 45 or 78 rpms. Soon, however, the 8-track was replaced by the smaller compact cassette, about the size of a deck of cards, but thinner. Remember them? The compact tape cassette could not be played on the 8-track machine and vice versa. Of course, neither one could be played on an LP record turntable. Planned obsolescence strikes again.
I have a few of the small, pocket-sized compact cassette tapes somewhere. They are easy to play while riding down the road, but the tapes wear out or stretch after a while. I also had a compact cassette player wired into my stereo outfit at home, with a corresponding increase in the number of wires in the back.
Back to the LPs for a moment. Whether on a stereo or a hi-fi (high-fidelity) system, you needed a turntable. Some came with a built-in amplifier (“amp”) and speakers. Others needed a separately-purchased “amp” and speakers.
After our turntable died, Judy got me a new one for Christmas one year. Thus, I got to hook up the wires from the turntable to the amp to the speakers (with a separate set of speakers for downstairs). All the wires made a tangle comparable to a jumbled plate of spaghetti. I also wired-in connections to a CD player. It is a wonder that my wiring skills didn’t cause the house to burn down, but luck was with us.
This morning I soberly surveyed the unused turntable, amp, CD player, compact cassette player, the speakers hanging on the walls and all the wires connecting them. It may be time to move all of this paraphernalia downstairs, to be near the long un-played LPs resting on shelves there.
And speaking of LPs, have you noticed that they have made a big comeback and are now sold even in places like Barnes & Noble bookstores? People say LP records sound better than CDs, but CDs are easier to store, being about a fourth of the size of an old LP. I usually have eight or so CDs in the little car console between the seats. I try to rotate these CDs every month or two so as to have a good variety of musical genres at my fingertips.
I have put off moving my “stereo system” downstairs because of the effort I know it will take to get everything connected again. I break into a cold sweat just thinking about routing the wires from output to input to speakers. But the real reason is that I know, as soon as I get it all wired so that it will play again, that’s the time technology will come out with a new way to play the music. And I guarantee that the new technology will require all-new equipment to play it on, as nothing will be compatible with what I already have.
Wouldn’t it be funny if the newest system looked like the cylinders found inside rolls of toilet tissue? Will planned obsolescence strike again? You can bet on it!
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Call Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time ... in Mooresville, NC.”
