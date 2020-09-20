The whims of recording technology mean planned obsolescence

After our turntable died, Judy got me a new one for Christmas one year. Thus, I got to hook up the wires from the turntable to the amp to the speakers (with a separate set of speakers for downstairs). All the wires made a tangle comparable to a jumbled plate of spaghetti. I also wired-in connections to a CD player. It is a wonder that my wiring skills didn’t cause the house to burn down, but luck was with us.

This morning I soberly surveyed the unused turntable, amp, CD player, compact cassette player, the speakers hanging on the walls and all the wires connecting them. It may be time to move all of this paraphernalia downstairs, to be near the long un-played LPs resting on shelves there.

And speaking of LPs, have you noticed that they have made a big comeback and are now sold even in places like Barnes & Noble bookstores? People say LP records sound better than CDs, but CDs are easier to store, being about a fourth of the size of an old LP. I usually have eight or so CDs in the little car console between the seats. I try to rotate these CDs every month or two so as to have a good variety of musical genres at my fingertips.