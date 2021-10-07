The Wave/Statesville Full Gospel Tabernacle to host homecoming

The Wave/Statesville Full Gospel Tabernacle will hold its 42nd annual homecoming Saturday beginning at 4:30 p.m. with a meal and evening services at 6 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Curtis Woods, president of Vintage Bible College in Winston-Salem, is the guest speaker for the weekend. There will be one session Sunday starting at 10:30 a.m. with Woods bringing the homecoming services.

Past and present, as well as those thinking of becoming members, are invited to attend.

The pastors of the church are Tammy James and Max Hayes.