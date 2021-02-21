The Vance Hotel will be 100 next year; what's in store for the downtown landmark

If you read the front-page story in Monday’s Record & Landmark, you know that the old Vance Hotel at the corner of Center and Front streets might soon be “redeveloped” and that event would lead to “increased occupancy tax revenues, increased rentals at the civic center, and increased commercial traffic,” according to Mayor Costi Kutteh.
This sounds good to me, but we have heard similar rumors over the years. I assume the edifice is still structurally sound enough to take on a large project. It has stood there for 99 years as of this coming June. It was opened for business on June 17, 1922.
The opening of the hotel was front-page news in The Landmark of June 19, 1922. Construction and finishing had taken a full year and came at a cost of between $200,000 and $300,000 in 1922 dollars, or about $2 million in today’s dollars.
The building has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places for more than 40 years, and rightly so. To use an over-used word, it is iconic. For the record, one might say that it was a local landmark.
It is a popular misconception that the Vance Hotel was named in honor of North Carolina’s Civil War governor, Zebulon B. Vance, who was a Statesville resident in the waning days of that conflict, but that is not quite true. The hotel was named in honor of Columbus Vance Henkel, the uncle of Miss Celeste Henkel, for whom the county elementary school is named. Columbus Vance Henkel, however, may have gotten his middle name from Governor Vance, so, I guess, indirectly, one might say that the hotel has been named for the governor.
Mr. C. Vance Henkel was president of the Vance Hotel Company, which built the hotel. The company was owned by two out-of-towners, Mr. Henkel and seven other local men. The local men were D. M. Ausley, J.B. Hall, H.K. Lazenby, J.C. Steele, Clarence Stimson, C.H. Turner, W.A. Turner and W.D. Turner.
Everyone who was anyone in Statesville or Iredell society was in attendance at the opening of the hotel on the evening of June 17, 1922. Live music set the theme for the evening’s programme (as it was spelled in those days).
“It stands five stories,” reported The Landmark, “with basement and roof garden. In the basement is the barber shop and a lady’s beauty parlor.”
Continuing, “The first floor contains the lobby, offices, dining room, kitchen, pantries and three storerooms.” One of the storerooms was operated as a combination cigar store, fountain and newsstand. Another held an office of the Statesville Loan and Trust.
The hotel, as one might have expected, was up-to-date, with ceiling fans, a telephone switchboard connecting to all the guest rooms, and even an electric dishwasher in the hotel’s scullery.
At it’s opening, the hotel had 71 rooms, 60 of which were equipped with a private bath. There was an assembly room capable of seating “a few hundred,” which could be used for conventions. So besides being a place to stay, the hotel made additional revenue as a popular venue for civic club meetings, presentations, wedding receptions and assorted other events.
More recently, the hotel served as the backdrop for a motion picture. Many may remember the several scenes from the 2008 George Clooney movie, “Leatherheads,” that were filmed at The Vance.
Another aspect of the hotel has entered the popular imagination of the public: the swimming pool in the basement is said to be haunted by the ghost of a “young girl in white” who drowned in the pool. I have not been able to find any documentation of such a death, although there have been other documented deaths in the hotel.
The best part of the hotel in its heyday may have been its roof garden, “equipped with lights and rustic furniture. From it a splendid view of the surrounding country may be had,” stated The Landmark. On a clear day, the skyline of Charlotte may have been visible.
A formal banquet was held for a select number of guests that opening evening. It sounds like an Epicurean’s dream. Appetizers included consommé royal, fruit cocktail, sour pickles and sweet relish. The entrees were fried chicken a la Maryland, or roast sirloin of beef with gravy. The entrees were accompanied by a choice of compote of peach, snow-flake potatoes, candied yams, early June peas, sliced tomatoes with mayonnaise and rolls.
If the diner had room for dessert, he or she might choose among coconut custard pie, vanilla ice cream or home-baked cake. All this culinary information came from The Landmark, which printed the evening’s menu for those who missed being invited.
I hereby propose that if the Vance is restored somewhat to its former glory, that a similar dinner be held on the (restored) roof garden with suitable music provided by a live band. Let’s celebrate the building’s 100th birthday around June 17, 2022.
Those in charge may send my two tickets via the Record & Landmark. I’m having my tux cleaned.
