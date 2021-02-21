The Vance Hotel will be 100 next year; what's in store for the downtown landmark

If you read the front-page story in Monday’s Record & Landmark, you know that the old Vance Hotel at the corner of Center and Front streets might soon be “redeveloped” and that event would lead to “increased occupancy tax revenues, increased rentals at the civic center, and increased commercial traffic,” according to Mayor Costi Kutteh.

This sounds good to me, but we have heard similar rumors over the years. I assume the edifice is still structurally sound enough to take on a large project. It has stood there for 99 years as of this coming June. It was opened for business on June 17, 1922.

The opening of the hotel was front-page news in The Landmark of June 19, 1922. Construction and finishing had taken a full year and came at a cost of between $200,000 and $300,000 in 1922 dollars, or about $2 million in today’s dollars.

The building has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places for more than 40 years, and rightly so. To use an over-used word, it is iconic. For the record, one might say that it was a local landmark.