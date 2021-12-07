The "ultimate statesman': Statesville's Brian Summers reflects on working on Bob Dole's 1996 election campaign

It’s been a quarter-century since Brian Summers worked for Bob Dole on his 1996 presidential campaign, but those months working on the then-Kansas senator’s campaign staff left an impression on the young political operative.

“He was the ultimate statesman,” Summers said. “He was always polite, always demanded respect, and showed grace and was dignified.”

Dole died Sunday morning at age 98.

Summers said that while working for Sen. Jesse Helms, he had crossed paths with Dole and his staff, but it wasn’t until 1996 when he left Helms staff to work on the senator’s presidential bid that he got a better understanding of Dole. Summers said that while he didn’t have one-on-one meetings with him as a staffer, his time working with him painted a picture of why Dole garnered respect in Washington in a way few politicians did.

Whether it was in Elizabeth Dole’s hometown of Salisbury or in other places in North Carolina and the South, Summers said Dole would take time and listen to people. The proximity of Summers’ and Elizabeth’s hometown would lead Dole to occasionally joke that the two were cousins, which would break the ice at some campaign stops.

