The "ultimate statesman': Statesville's Brian Summers reflects on working on Bob Dole's 1996 election campaign

It’s been a quarter-century since Brian Summers worked for Bob Dole on his 1996 presidential campaign, but those months working on the then-Kansas senator’s campaign staff left an impression on the young political operative.
“He was the ultimate statesman,” Summers said. “He was always polite, always demanded respect, and showed grace and was dignified.”
Dole died Sunday morning at age 98.
Summers said that while working for Sen. Jesse Helms, he had crossed paths with Dole and his staff, but it wasn’t until 1996 when he left Helms staff to work on the senator’s presidential bid that he got a better understanding of Dole. Summers said that while he didn’t have one-on-one meetings with him as a staffer, his time working with him painted a picture of why Dole garnered respect in Washington in a way few politicians did.
Whether it was in Elizabeth Dole’s hometown of Salisbury or in other places in North Carolina and the South, Summers said Dole would take time and listen to people. The proximity of Summers’ and Elizabeth’s hometown would lead Dole to occasionally joke that the two were cousins, which would break the ice at some campaign stops.
It was that willingness to reach out to people of all walks of life that Summers said helped earn the senator the reputation he had, and not just in front of the public. The former congressional staffer said that Dole suggested that if anyone had any issues with race, he would put a call through to Coretta Scott King to “set them straight,” on the subject.
At the 1996 Republican National Convention, Dole was very straightforward about the part being open to everyone.
“If there is anyone who has mistakenly attached themselves to our party in the belief that we’re not open to citizens of every race and religion, then let me remind you, tonight this hall belongs to the party of Lincoln and the exits, which are clearly marked, are for you to walk out of as I stand this ground without compromise,” Dole said in his speech.
Summers said as a Black Republican, those words carried extra weight as the candidate used his platform and time in the spotlight to make him and others feel welcome in the political party.
But on any subject, it was how Dole had conducted himself for years and the reputation he garnered, was one earned by years of reaching out across the aisle.
“He said always stick to your principals, but you have to sit down and listen to the other side, “ Summers said. “He wanted to work on common sense things, he wanted to work together with people.”
