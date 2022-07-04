The tradition continues: Baymount parade marches on in its 24th year

If you want to be the grand marshal of the Baymount neighborhood Fourth of July parade, you’ve got to be the first one lined up outside Susie and Tom Wiberg’s home.

The parade started in 1999 after the Wiberg’s daughter Bailey put together the first after discovering the neighborhood didn’t have one like their community in California from where they moved.

“We had a couple of riding lawnmowers, a pony, I had a dog in it, David dressed up a clown, and that was the first Fourth of July parade,” Susie Wiberg said.

What started with her and her friends grew into a neighborhood-wide effort where tractors, golf carts, bikes, a float or two, the Iredell County’s Sheriff’s Office and the Cool Springs and Ebenezer fire departments joined in.

While not the biggest — “It’s the best six minutes of your life,” Susie said — the parade prides itself in being the oldest continual Fourth of July parade in Iredell County.

Susie said the size fluctuates as families move in and out of the neighborhood do, but there’s excitement around the event no matter how many people from the neighborhood participate. Even for those not in the parade, many are lined up in the yards along the parade’s route through Baymount.

“Isn’t that wonderful? It’s absolutely wonderful they still do this after all these years,” Karen Mielke said.

Old neighbors or new, the parade is looked forward to as the neighborhood’s own way of celebrating the holiday.

“You don’t always see the spirit and pride of the Fourth of July everywhere, but it lives here,” Kevin Mielke said.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.