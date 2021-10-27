The Southern Jungle plants its roots in Statesville

If you’re looking for plants for your home or business that you can’t find in just any store, The Southern Jungle is ready for you to walk through its doors.
That’s what mother and daughter co-owners Monica Shuford and Julie Shuford said makes their plant store different than some of the big-box stores in the area.
“Statesville doesn’t have anything like this. If you want to find a rare house plant, you have to drive to Charlotte, Raleigh or even out of state. This brings the opportunity to Statesville to share these plants,” Monica Shuford said. “The plants we have here are a little more uncommon and harder to find, it’s just different from what you’d expect in a big-box store.”
The store at 538-B Turnersburg Highway opened its doors Wednesday and whether it’s an alocasia black velvet, pothos neon, or something else unique, The Southern Jungle owners said they have what you need.
That was exactly what Nickie Siems, one of the store’s first customers, was looking for. She said the selection of plants there is what caught her eye.
“I was asking when they opened the day they made their Facebook page,” Siems said.
For those looking for a more hands-on experience, they can call a day or two in advance to set up an appointment to make a terrarium with assistance from Monica Shuford.
Julie Shuford said she’s had experience in various roles in business, including running her own print shop, over the years while Monica’s research into plants as well as retail and customer service experience is what the younger Shuford brings to the table.
It’s something new for the mother and daughter, but the hope is Monica’s green thumb and Julie’s business experience will keep them in the black.
The store is open from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
