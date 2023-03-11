Experience a few of your favorite things as Center Stage Alliance presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music,” opening Thursday, March 16, and running through March 25 at Mac Gray Auditorium in Statesville.

The show features a stellar cast of adults and children from Statesville and surrounding areas, including professional actor, Mike McColl, Ashley Gardner, Tennille Kilby Sherrill, Taurean “T.J.” Johnson, local musician Karla Kincaid, and many more.

McColl, featured in a previous article, plays Capt. Georg von Trapp and stars alongside Gardner, who plays Maria Rainer. This role comes naturally to Gardner, who actively leads youth alongside her husband at Cornerstone Church.

Another favorite character in this show is Max Detweiler, played by Johnson. He works at Statesville Housing Authority and strives to engage the community in all Statesville has to offer.

Eighteen people will be performing with Center Stage Alliance for the first time. Sherrill is among the newcomers, but is no stranger to the stage. Well-known throughout Iredell and surrounding counties for her vocal talent and involvement with pageants, as well as guiding students in Iredell-Statesville Schools, Sherrill graces the stage to deliver Mother Abbess.

“This cast continues to amaze me,” said Director Josh Myers. “They are all putting so much love and hard work into building their characters. There are first-timers who have risen to the challenge and completely hold their own with an extraordinary veteran actor, who has 25 years of experience on the stage and screen. The performances in our rehearsals have continually given me goosebumps. At our last rehearsal before moving into Mac Gray, they moved me so much that I coined the phrase, ‘deeper goosebumps!’ We can’t wait to share our work with the greater community.”

This timeless, classic musical is set in Austria on the eve of the Anschluss in 1938, and tells the story of Maria, who takes a job as governess to a large family while she decides whether to become a nun. She falls in love with the children, and eventually their widowed father, Captain von Trapp. This production will transport audiences to a turbulent time in history, and they will learn that, sometimes, following your heart means making tough decisions … and that love is the pillar that can stand up against the tidal wave of tyranny.

Shows are at 7:30 p.m. on March 16, 17, 18, 23, 24 and 25, and at 3:30 p.m. on March 19. Tickets are available in advance online for $16, or at the door for $20. To add a fun element and incorporate audience participation, a costume contest will be held on March 23.

Anyone who comes to the show in a “Sound of Music”-related costume will pay just $5 for admission. Costumes will be judged and winners will take home cash prizes.

To purchase tickets in advance online, visit www.centerstagealliance.org. All admission is general seating.

“The Sound of Music” would not be possible without the support of show sponsors Griffin Insurance, Simply Southern Smiles, Iredell Health System, Sir Speedy, the Iredell Arts Council, the North Carolina Arts Council, The United Way of Iredell County and many others.