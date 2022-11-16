The Rotary Club of Greater Statesville honors veterans

The Rotary Club of Greater Statesville held a Veterans Day program Nov. 10 to recognize Rotary Club veterans and other veterans for their many years of military service.

Bill Wilson, U.S. Army veteran, opened the program with an invocation, the Pledge of Allegiance and the national anthem.

Mike Tucker, senior chief petty officer, U.S. Naval Reserve, retired, was the speaker for this event. His presentation,” Service and Sacrifice, Normandy Beach Invasion,” was a tribute to all veterans who have served and sacrificed to protect our freedoms.

Following discussions with World War II and D-Day veteran, Bill Lowrance of Mooresville, who served as a Navy medical corpsman at Normandy Beach. Mike Tucker became interested in learning more about this “Great Crusade” led by Gen. Dwight Eisenhower. So off to France and Normandy he went.

Visiting the Normandy region of France, touring the World War II Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial and the Museum of the Battle of Normandy, convinced Tucker that more people need to understand the service, sacrifice and significance of that famed battle. Hence, this presentation was a tribute to all veterans who have sacrificed, many with their lives, and served to protect our freedom. May we never forget them.

An honored, special guest for this event was Andrew Pendleton, WWII veteran. Pendleton served in the U.S. Army Air Corps in North Africa and Italy in WWII. He flew 27 combat missions and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air medal (three times), European Service medal with 10 battle stars, and World War II Victory Medal Presidential Unit Citation (three times).