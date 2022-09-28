 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

The Rotary Club of Greater Statesville hears about Carolina BalloonFest

  • Updated
  • 0
092822-srl-news-rotary-p1.jpeg

The Rotary Club of Greater Statesville hears about Carolina BalloonFest The Rotary Club of Greater Statesville recently had a program that featured the upcoming Carolina BalloonFest. Bud Welch, left, executive director, and Andrew Scott, board member/treasurer, gave an update about the annual balloon rally that is the second oldest in the nation. The Carolina BalloonFest will take place Oct. 15-17 at the Statesville Airport. For more information, visit carolinaballoonfest.com.

 Photo used with permission

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Colombia repatriates 274 priceless artifacts from US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert