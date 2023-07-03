The Rotary Club of Greater Statesville awarded six scholarships totaling $7500 to outstanding students from the Career Academy and Technical School (CATS) at the recent 2023 Awards Program at the CATS Conference Center located in Troutman.
The scholarships will provide financial assistance for students pursuing technical, vocational, trade, manufacturing and health-related fields while developing specific job skills needed in Iredell County to address the employment shortages in these critical areas. The recipients of these awards have outstanding credentials including past school and job success, academic ability, and community service.
Recipients and the schools they will be attending are Emily Monaghan, James Madison University, Toby Cavin, Mitchell Community College, Jayda Byers, UNC-Charlotte, Lily Jordan, Appalachian State University, Carley Bailey, UNC-Charlotte, and Draiven Porter, Universal Technical Institute.