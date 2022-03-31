The Return 2022 looks to share love, the Gospel, in Iredell County

Perhaps it is a spoiler to advertise that John Smith, the man whose family’s story of him falling through the ice of a lake in 2015 is depicted in the movie “Break Through”, will be in attendance for the movie night and the first night of Return 2022. But that is how the revival will get underway in Troutman on Saturday starting at 8 p.m.

“We’ve heard of miracles our whole lives,” Mark Cash said, one of Return 2022’s organizers. “Smith is a walking, talking miracle of God.”

The movie tells a dramatized version of how Smith slipped through the ice and was under water for 15 minutes before resuscitative efforts could begin. Smith was in a coma as his family prayed for his recovery despite the odds.

“It shows God is real. It shows the faith his mother had was real. She refused to believe what the doctors told her. The fact that he is still here will be an inspiration to everyone,” Brian Summers said, one of the event organizers.

The movie night, where free food and refreshments will be served as well, hopes to bring people in for what will be at least four days of a more traditional revival atmosphere from Sunday to Wednesday. Each night with gates opening at 5:30 p.m., music at 7 p.m., and then speakers taking the stage at 7:30 p.m. There will be vendors and concessions Sunday through Wednesday, the organizers said.

The people organizing the event believe that a revival, not only in Troutman, but throughout the country is needed.

“We see this as the only way our country will get on track, we see it going down the wrong country in an hurry,” Ben Shelton said. He is the executive director of Return 2022. “Jesus Christ, faith and love in Jesus Christ, that’s the most important part of the Gospel for people to understand. They said, “What is the greatest commandment?” He said, “Love the Lord thy God with all your soul and strength.”

“The second is to love your neighbor as yourself. If we loved our neighbors as ourselves, we would end all the issues we have today in a hurry.”

Evangelizing and drawing the community together is the goal for Shelton and the other organizers as they bring speakers like Clayton King (Sunday and Monday), Mark Robinson (Tuesday), and Frank Shelton to Troutman to share the Gospel.

“The goal is the people of the churches are revived and rally to the point that they want to do more with the Great Commission, which is to make more disciples. Love is really the momentum,” Shelton said. “If that happens, there can truly be a great revival.”

The tent can hold 1,200 chairs, and organizers hope people will pack inside, and outside if they can reach them with their words and actions. said the planning process began months ago. Organizers said the event had been in their minds since the morning after a young girl was shot and killed and two boys were wounded in south Statesville. Shelton said that moment galvanized him and others to take action as they saw a need for change.

“If that wasn’t a sign that this needed to get going ... the world is full of hate, and people need to know the Lord’s love,” Cash said. “God leads you, you follow God’s direction. Once it’s put on your heart, you follow in his footsteps.”

For Cash and others, putting the event together was about acting on that call to action they felt, and not simply hoping for change.

“We believe if we can help give the community a focus, to turn to some of the core values of family and love. The purpose of the revival is to spark that in the communities and cities around us,” Summer said.

