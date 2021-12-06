The race is on: Local politicians flock to Board of Elections to file for next year's election

For McNeely, Sawyer and other candidates in statehouse and congressional elections, they will have to wait until noon Thursday, Dec. 9, before they know when they can file and if they will be in the same districts they were expecting to run in.

More hurrying up and waiting for them.

“That’s politics, baby. That’s politics,” McNeely said.

For the other positions in Iredell County that aren’t affected by the district maps, it was just a matter of paperwork Monday as candidates begin the 2022 election season in earnest.

One of them was Laketha Bobish, who filed to run for the Iredell County Board of Commissioners. She also was turning in some other paperwork of sorts Monday; she said she would be submitting her thesis for her master’s degree.

“It’s an exciting time,” Bobish said. “The campaign is off to a really good start, so I’m looking forward to concentrating more on it.”

Candidates can withdraw through Dec. 14, and Dec. 17 is the final day to file. The statewide primary will take place March 8, and the general election takes place Nov. 8.

