The race is on: Local politicians flock to Board of Elections to file for next year's election

As Rep. Jeff McNeely approached the doors of the Iredell County Board of Elections, the look on Sen. Vickie Sawyer’s face told him all he needed to know, but he asked anyway.
“I found out in the last hour they came down with an injunction from one of the lawsuits filed by Democrats about the district we’d drawn,” McNeely said.
The stay came from the N.C. Court of Appeals after the North Carolina League of Conservation Voters Inc. filed a lawsuit contending that the districts are illegal partisan gerrymanders. The court order halted filing for U.S House and Senate and state legislative seats in the 2022 election while judges decide if they will block the districts drawn by the state’s Republican-leaning legislature.
When Sawyer heard the news, she had a simple reaction.
“Oh, man,” she said with a bit of a laugh. “I’m just going to be ready whenever the time is. Whether it’s next week or next month, I’ll be ready to go.”
Susie Jordan, director of the Iredell County Board of Elections, said her office received word to put a hold on the filing process for those elections 20 minutes before noon, when candidates would begin filling. While the timing caught her by surprise, she said, she and the Board of Elections were aware of the possibility.
For McNeely, Sawyer and other candidates in statehouse and congressional elections, they will have to wait until noon Thursday, Dec. 9, before they know when they can file and if they will be in the same districts they were expecting to run in.
More hurrying up and waiting for them.
“That’s politics, baby. That’s politics,” McNeely said.
For the other positions in Iredell County that aren’t affected by the district maps, it was just a matter of paperwork Monday as candidates begin the 2022 election season in earnest.
One of them was Laketha Bobish, who filed to run for the Iredell County Board of Commissioners. She also was turning in some other paperwork of sorts Monday; she said she would be submitting her thesis for her master’s degree.
“It’s an exciting time,” Bobish said. “The campaign is off to a really good start, so I’m looking forward to concentrating more on it.”
Candidates can withdraw through Dec. 14, and Dec. 17 is the final day to file. The statewide primary will take place March 8, and the general election takes place Nov. 8.
On the ballot in Iredell County next March will be one U.S. Senate and two U.S. House seats, one District Court judgeship and a number of county and municipal elections.
At the congressional level, Ted Budd’s Senate bid and the 10th and 12th Congressional districts will be contested in Iredell County next year. At the state level, the 37th Senate and the 84th, 89th and 95th House districts are up for grabs in the General Assembly.
In Iredell County races, three Board of Commissioners seats and four on the Iredell-Statesville Board of Education will be contested. The offices of the clerk of Superior Court, register of deeds and sheriff also will be on the ballot.
In municipal elections, Statesville and Mooresville will have seats up for grabs in their governing bodies. In Statesville, the office of mayor and five council seats are up for grabs, while two ward seats in Mooresville will be contested.
The elections for Statesville and Mooresville’s wards were delayed until 2022 due to the 2020 census data taking longer than expected to compile. That data is used to divide districts into the local and state levels.
Those who filed by 5 p.m. Monday were:
Iredell County Board of Commissioners — Gene Houpe, Laketha Ann Bobish, Larry Wayne Payne and Richard Edward Coleman II.
Iredell County Clerk of Superior Court — Jim Mixson.
Iredell County Register of Deeds — Maureen Patricia Purcell.
Mooresville commissioner Ward 3 — David Henry Coble.
Mooresville commissioner Ward 4 — Lisa Marie Qualls.
Statesville mayor — Joseph Neil Glasgow.
Statesville City Council Ward 2 — C.O. “Jap” Johnson.
Statesville City Council Ward 3 — Doris A. Allison.
Statesville City Council Ward 5 — Lenwood F. Hudson Jr. and John Fredrick Staford.
