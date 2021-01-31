'The Phantom' was top attraction for young readers

My maternal grandmother, Mrs. Nelle S. Rhodes, R.N., lived in the large apartment house that stands on the corner of West Front and Mulberry Streets in Statesville. My father, mother, brother and I would come up from Mooresville to visit her. I remember riding under the railroad bridge on South Center and then going past the St. Charles Hotel, which still stood in downtown Statesville.

At Mam-maw Rhodes’ there were two things, besides giving her a kiss, that I always did: I would ask her to start up her player piano — “The Stars and Stripes Forever” was my favorite of her piano rolls — and I would look through her most recent newspapers, not to catch up on the news, but to see what “The Phantom” comic strip character was up to.

We sometimes subscribed to Mooresville’s Tribune, but it did not have a comics section as my grandmother’s newspaper did. I’m not sure if it was one of the Statesville papers or a Charlotte paper or the Winston-Salem paper she subscribed to, but my brother and I were fans of Superman and Batman, and so we were also fans of “The Ghost Who Walks,” one of The Phantom’s sobriquets.

Lee Falk (1911-1999) was the creator of The Phantom, which has been hailed by some as the first costumed comic superhero. Falk also created the character, “Mandrake the Magician.”