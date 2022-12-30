The Morningside Alumni Association celebrates successes

The Morningside Alumni Association gathered on Dec. 12 at Amalfi’s Italian Restaurant to reflect on a successful year.

The Morningside Alumni Association awards scholarships annually to descendants of anyone who attended Morningside, Race Street or Alan D. Rutherford schools.

This was the first year of the annual Morningside Golden Tigers Scholarship Golf Tournament, which was held at River Oaks Golf Club in Statesville. The golf tournament committee consisted of descendants of former Morningside students. The organizers of the tournament, Tony Johnson and Robert Daye presented the Morningside Alumni Association with a check for $6,000.

The association appreciates this generation coming aboard and helping the association move forward.

The Morningside Alumni Association awarded scholarships to high school seniors who met the criteria. The recipients of the $1,000 scholarship were Lea Brown, Kiersten Feimster-Davis, Jazmine Farmer, Za’Kia Hamilton and Olivia Zsarmani.