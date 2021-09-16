The Lancaster Family to sing at Statesville's Harvest Baptist Church's homecoming

Harvest Baptist Church will hold homecoming No. 39 on Oct. 3. Singing will begin at 10 a.m. with preaching at 11 a.m. Food and fellowship will be at 12:30 p.m. and an evening service will be at 2:30 p.m. The Lancaster Family will be singing at the homecoming. Harvest Baptist is at 193 Watermelon Road, Statesville. For more information, call 704-872-0553.