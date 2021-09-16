 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Lancaster Family to sing at Statesville's Harvest Baptist Church's homecoming
0 Comments
alert top story

The Lancaster Family to sing at Statesville's Harvest Baptist Church's homecoming

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
091721-srl-news-harvest.jpg
Photo used with permission

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Harvest Baptist Church will hold homecoming No. 39 on Oct. 3. Singing will begin at 10 a.m. with preaching at 11 a.m. Food and fellowship will be at 12:30 p.m. and an evening service will be at 2:30 p.m. The Lancaster Family will be singing at the homecoming. Harvest Baptist is at 193 Watermelon Road, Statesville. For more information, call 704-872-0553.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.N. refugee chief warns 'suffering' in Afghanistan

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert