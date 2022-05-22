'The Jack Tales': Adventures of a recurrent hero

As I have mentioned in previous columns, settlers to new lands always brought with them more than just their families, tools and luggage and a change of underwear. They also brought their concepts of music, religion, justice, architecture, food preparation and other ideas from “the old country.” And it was thus with the settlers who came to America from the British Isles and elsewhere.

Stay with me now. There are currently 26 novels plus some short stories, two theater movies and a new TV series, “Reacher,” on Amazon Prime about a hero with the first name of Jack. This hero for our times, created by a Brit named Lee Child, has no fixed address, travels the land righting wrongs, likes coffee, and has many exciting adventures. This sounds like someone else named Jack I know of.

Two basic types of stories

Let me back up a minute. Someone once told me, or perhaps I read somewhere, that there are basically two plots in fiction. The first is: a person (the protagonist) goes on a journey. The trek may be a physical journey of voyage for wealth, fame, power or to retrieve something the protagonist has lost. Or it can be a spiritual type of journey to achieve grace, knowledge, redemption or something along that line. The Odyssey is the archetype of this type of the “journey” novel. Odysseus, or Ulysses, struggles for 10 years to return home to the Greek island of Ithaka from the war in Troy (AKA Ilium).

The second kind of story tells the tale from the point of view of the people living in the destination, summed up in five words: “A stranger comes to town.” Some of Clint Eastwood’s Western films would fit in this category, particularly his “High Plains Drifter” and “Pale Rider,” as examples of the “stranger comes along” story.

“Jack” is a folk character who is admired, not for his strength of arm, but for his cleverness, his ability to overcome fate, circumstance and enemies by his quick wit, i.e., his ability to think on his feet. Jack may be almost as old as human speech and storytelling. The name, Jack, you may recall, is a nickname for the name John. The members of President John Kennedy’s inner circle sometimes called him Jack.

The character of Jack has ancestors in the epic stories of Gilgamesh, Beowulf, Ulysses, Jason and the Argonauts and the Knights of the Round Table. Remember, the citadel of Troy held off the Greek army for 10 years until Odysseus proposed the old giant hollow wooden horse trick, a ploy Jack would surely have applauded.

And let’s not forget the Hebrew shepherd boy, Little David, brought down mighty Goliath with one small stone and his itty-bitty slingshot. Little David, like Jack, sometimes was a giant killer.

There are many more examples of heroes such as Jack in world literature; almost all cultures had heroes that were admired for their brains, not just their brawn. And surely, tales evolved which have been told to children for millennia to inculcate these traits and values.

My mother read to my brother and me

My brother Jeff and I were fortunate that as children, our mother, a Statesville gal, read to us many nights as we slid beneath the covers. We were read Bible stories, poems and the Little Golden Books. After we started school, Mom read us many of the Hardy Boys mysteries. Later we read the Hardy Boys for ourselves.

Jeff and I progressed into Superman and Batman comic books — we must have had close to a hundred of these pulp accounts of superheroes. We also enjoyed many of the Classics Illustrated comic books that cost a whole quarter. The Superman and Batman comics were a dime each, many of them purchased at Mooresville Drug Store.

Mother’s Day, a recent Sunday past, brought thoughts of my late mother to mind. My brother, two grades ahead of me, and I attended Park View Elementary School, less than two blocks from our house on West Park Avenue.

O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Called Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”