The Greens at Maple Leaf is hosting a Back to School Jamboree on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

The event will feature free school supplies, hot dogs, bouncy houses, music, games, door prizes and resources and food vendors will be on hand as well. One book bag per child will be provided.

The jamboree will also include face painting, fire trucks, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office education truck, Iredell EMS with a children’s CPR class, free dental screening and free blood pressure checks.

The Greens at Maple Leaf is located at 1101 Maple Care Lane, Statesville.