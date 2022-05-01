The graduation speech I never gave

Over the course of nearly 40 years, I’ve heard about the same number of graduation speeches, if not more. With a few exceptions, about half were as a high school band director, directing traditional commencement music, the other half as a high school counselor, where I read the list of graduates, and/or offered brief words of advice.

Believe it or not, even at my advanced age, I can still remember three of those speakers: the late Art Buchwald; Ambassador Nicholas Platt; and Dr. Cornell West. Actually, I don’t remember much about their words of wisdom, but something else. Buchwald, a well-read humorist of the day, spoke at my late sister’s college graduation at UNC-Greensboro in the late ‘60s. He’d just returned from France, and had a witty remark about Charles de Gaulle. During the ‘80s, career diplomat Nicholas Platt gave the commencement address at Clark Air Base twice during his tenure as ambassador to the Philippines. I don’t remember what he said, but do recall that he gave the same speech both times. Dr. Cornell West delivered the commencement address at our daughter’s college graduation at DePauw University in 1996. Alas, ‘don’t recall his words either, but I do remember his untamed “Afro”.

My wife was asked to be the graduation speaker once at Clark (evidently Ambassador Platt was not available), but I never was. While our grandchildren are still some years away from high school graduation, I recently decided to write a graduation speech for them, ‘though they’re more likely to read it (perhaps), than to hear me present it.

* * *

I’m guessing that most of you young folks have never heard of Seneca. A man of many talents, the Roman Seneca was a Stoic philosopher who lived 2,000 years ago. He offered these words of caution and concern to young Romans, especially those who’d grown up in comfortable environments with few, if any worries or disappointments:

You are unfortunate in my judgement, for you have never been unfortunate. You have passed through life with no antagonist to face you; No one will know what you were capable of, not even yourself. (my emphasis)

Fortunately, I’m here to remind you that it’s not too late in life to be unfortunate or disappointed. I’m guessing, however, that I’m not the first person to share this sobering news with you. Having made it this far, however, most of you are somewhat aware that in spite of your past successes, you’re likely to face some “antagonists” along the way.

In researching “advice for young people,” I found numerous lists from a variety of sources. The lists of “do’s and don’ts” I considered ranged from a scant list of three to 11. Included on these lists was advice from teens, adults, parents, religious leaders, a psychologist, and even a political scientist. On a positive note there was considerable overlap, so it was easy to include those on my list. Finally, I settled on a list of 10, but “fudged” a little by combining a few. Remember it’s always easier to give advice, than take it. In considering the grandkids’ Hoosier roots, and with a tip of the hat to comedian David Letterman, here’s my “Top Ten List of Advice for Young Adults.” Actually, many are just as appropriate for the rest of us:

1. Don’t rush to grow up. Enjoy your teens, but take your education seriously. Get as much as you can, and never stop learning.

2. Make good friends, but choose them wisely, and learn to resist peer pressure. Recognize that friends will come and go; “being cool,” is just a matter of opinion.

3. Make time for self-care — physical and mental; seek help when things get too much for you; that includes, finding a trusted mentor.

4. Saying “no,” is fine; you really have more courage than you might think.

5. You will fail, make mistakes, even let some people down. “All men make mistakes, but only the wise men learn from their mistakes.” — Winston Churchill. (That goes for women too). Don’t let your teen years cause you to doubt yourself.

6. Learn about finance early, but don’t let money be the sole measure of your success. Dolly Parton puts it very well: “You can be rich in spirit, kindness, love and all those things that you can’t put a dollar sign on.”

7. Try to understand other viewpoints, but on matters of importance, do some serious research before forming your own opinion. Don’t hesitate to ask “Why?”

8. Find balance in your life. Set priorities, and be a person of high principle. Learn to forgive others, as well as yourself.

9. Don’t compare yourself so much to others, or worry about what they think. “Your time is limited, don’t waste it living someone else’s life.” — Steve Jobs.

Dr. Randy Pausch was a professor of computer science at Carnegie Mellon University. He died at 47 of pancreatic cancer. Randy said “goodbye” to his students and colleagues with what became well-known as “The Last Lecture.” No. 10 on the above list is Have fun! As Randy told his students, “Never underestimate the importance of having fun.”

I’ll close with some advice from the English writer, playwright, and political activist, George Bernard Shaw. During his long and varied career, Shaw won both the Nobel prize and an Oscar. Shaw asserted:

Life isn’t about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself.

All of you are well on your way to creating yourself, just keep your goals in mind, learn from those “unfortunate” experiences and create the person you want to be.

Daniel W. Mitchum is the author of “Schooling With Uncle Sam” and is a former teacher at Statesville High School.