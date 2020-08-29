THE FIGHT ISN'T OVER: Protesters who staged sit-in nearly 60 years ago see parallels to current movement

For men like Rufus Horton, Billy Watts, and others, they weren't just witnesses to history, they were part of it.
"I realized the important role I was playing," Horton said. "It was a choice to go to jail or not."
Why he was going to jail was for the then-crime of sitting in a whites-only restaurant along with Watts and five other peaceful civil rights protesters. The target of their protest was the Howard Johnson's in Statesville in the Crossroads area. Horton and Watts, along with Emma Watts, Patricia McMahon, Andrienne Morrison, Claudia Edwards, and Carolyn Ramseur would end up arrested for their stance against racism on Aug. 31, 1962.
Or as the Record & Landmark put it the next day, "Six Negros and a white woman were charged with trespassing about 2:45 p.m. yesterday at Howard Johnson's Restaurant. Bond for local people was set at $500 and non-Iredell residents, $750."
At the time, that piece of history was tucked away on the fifth page of the paper and didn't even lead the police blotter. However, it was a piece of history for Statesville and part of the greater civil rights movement.
A movement that continues to this day.
A part of history in Statesville
Some of the planning that went into the sit-ins took place at First Baptist Church on Garfield Street and that's where Watts and his sister Emma would recruit both Morrison and Ramseur. The reverend at the time, J.C. Harris played a pivotal role in both organizing and stoking the fires of the anti-segregation movement. Some of the members of that church would join others to serenade the protesters when they were locked up in the Iredell County Jail.
The planning of protests like this was as important as the execution, though ironically Horton was a last-minute replacement for his sister Latona Horton after she was arrested for another protest. Billy, however, was already a veteran of the movement and participated in other sit-ins and protests before that day in 1962.
Peaceful protesting meant training to deal with the abuse they might suffer. Part of that peaceful training was violent ironically. He said part of their NAACP peaceful protest training involved being slapped and not reacting violently. That training ended up being useful for Horton as he said he once when to a protest with a friend of his who hadn't been through that training. "He told me he wasn't about 'that non-violence stuff and I knew there would be hell to pay if something happened,'" Horton recalled. He said when a white person went to slap his friend, he stepped in the way because he knew his friend wouldn't have turned the other cheek.
“It was very organized,” he said wheninterviewed him in 2012. “We went through training to keep our emotions in check and to learn how to react if it became physical. We were taught not to fight back. This was to be nonviolent and it stayed that way.”
'We didn't end it'
Their fight isn't over, either.
Horton sees plenty of parallels to the current civil rights movements. He likes that these protests are more diverse, both in age and race, than the ones he took part in during the '60s. While he deplores any rioting or looting that is often focused on by critics, he sees that this generation as taking the baton from his generation.
"I think we waved the way. If not for what we did in 1962, we wouldn't be marches in the 2000s," Horton said.
Billy feels the same way.
"Of course, I think the shooting of Jacob Blake in the back, the murder of George Floyd shows that it is still in the system and the deep racism of America," Watts said.
He wants to see legislation passed to have police required to train more and go through some of the same training he did to handle things peacefully. However, he knows change won't come quickly.
"It's too long of a process, but I think you have to build on the progress we made. I didn't think racism would go away overnight," Horton said.
"We didn't end it," Watts said. "It's in God's hands now, changing the hearts and minds of those in charge."
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.