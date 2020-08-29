THE FIGHT ISN'T OVER: Protesters who staged sit-in nearly 60 years ago see parallels to current movement

For men like Rufus Horton, Billy Watts, and others, they weren't just witnesses to history, they were part of it.

"I realized the important role I was playing," Horton said. "It was a choice to go to jail or not."

Why he was going to jail was for the then-crime of sitting in a whites-only restaurant along with Watts and five other peaceful civil rights protesters. The target of their protest was the Howard Johnson's in Statesville in the Crossroads area. Horton and Watts, along with Emma Watts, Patricia McMahon, Andrienne Morrison, Claudia Edwards, and Carolyn Ramseur would end up arrested for their stance against racism on Aug. 31, 1962.

Or as the Record & Landmark put it the next day, "Six Negros and a white woman were charged with trespassing about 2:45 p.m. yesterday at Howard Johnson's Restaurant. Bond for local people was set at $500 and non-Iredell residents, $750."

At the time, that piece of history was tucked away on the fifth page of the paper and didn't even lead the police blotter. However, it was a piece of history for Statesville and part of the greater civil rights movement.

A movement that continues to this day.

A part of history in Statesville

Some of the planning that went into the sit-ins took place at First Baptist Church on Garfield Street and that's where Watts and his sister Emma would recruit both Morrison and Ramseur. The reverend at the time, J.C. Harris played a pivotal role in both organizing and stoking the fires of the anti-segregation movement. Some of the members of that church would join others to serenade the protesters when they were locked up in the Iredell County Jail.