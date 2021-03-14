'The Far Side,' Stephen King are contribution to Read Across America Day

King’s characters are believable; they sound like people you and I know. For instance, King describes a woman whose father had just died from the virus: “She would forget things she had been doing, her mind would go off on some dreamy tangent, or she would simply sit, not thinking of anything at all, no more aware of the world than a head of cabbage.”

What a great metaphor (simile?), “…no more aware of the world than a head of cabbage.” Of course, King’s way with words explains why he is such a successful author. According to Google, Mr. King’s books have sold some 350 million copies, and his worth is reckoned in millions of U.S. dollars. Two movies based on his books, “The Green Mile,” and “The Shawshank Redemption,” seem to be on TV every week.

How does King do it? It seems to me that he proposes a set of circumstances and wonders, “What would happen then? How would people react?” And then he allows us, the readers, to tag along with a handful of characters to see what they do. The difficulty, I would think, is to keep the reader interested in the characters for five hundred or, in this case, more than a thousand pages. He certainly has a talent for this.

“The Stand,” by the way, is reckoned to be King’s sixth most-popular novel. At numero uno is his 1977 novel, “The Shining.” Other critics rate “The Stand” as his fourth-best book, with his 1974 novel, “Carrie” ranked as his best work. These rankings are, of course, very subjective ratings.

O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Call Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time ... in Mooresville, NC.”