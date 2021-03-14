'The Far Side,' Stephen King are contribution to Read Across America Day

Tuesday, March 2, was “Read Across America Day.” I’m doing my part, America. Begun in 1998 by the National Education Association, RAA Day was begun to encourage reading in schools. Good idea. In honor of this, I’ve started reading a new book and am trying to get through four or five chapters every day, plus some of another book. Let me explain.
My main selection may have been a mistake. I have begun the Stephen King novel, “The Stand,” (Gramercy Press, New York: 1978). Not that it is a “bad” book, but, at 1,153 pages, it is certainly a daunting book. And, I must mention here, it is a dark book. More about that in a minute.
I saw some of the episodes of the 1994 TV miniseries of the same name, and apparently there was a 2020 TV miniseries remake, but I missed all of that one. The copy of the book I am currently reading was a gift from several years ago which I had found space for on my “To Be Read Someday” shelf. Emboldened by my recent reading of King’s 831-page “11/22/63,” I decided it was time to take a crack at reading “The Stand.”
As an antidote to King’s dark book, I have also begun reading cartoonist Gary Larson’s “The PreHistory of The Far Side: A 10th Anniversary Exhibit” (Andrews and McMeel, Kansas City: 1989). Reading a chapter or two of King and then looking at several pages of Larson’s wonderfully-creative, goofy cartoons is like alternating between munching jalapenos and spooning down gobs of vanilla ice cream. Larson’s drawings of dinosaurs smoking cigarettes and cows working as door-to-door salesmen break me up. I had not tried such a reading strategy using this juxtaposition before, but for me, it works.
In Larson’s book (cue Three Stooges theme song music) he tells how he got into cartooning and presents some of his earliest work along with favorites. Its 288 pages were just the thing to balance out King’s vision of a post-apocalyptic world, a world devastated — millions of deaths worldwide — by a virus accidently released by a military biological warfare laboratory (cue somber, Wagnerian music).
Now I ask you, how likely is that to happen, considering all the safeguards and triple-redundant protections that any sane, civilized, rational nation would employ to keep nasty germs and their microbial friends sealed securely in thick, sterilized containers? How far-fetched a plot is that, Constant Reader?
King does a masterful job of convincing the reader — me — how the contagion is spread: The flashing lights and the warning sirens go off, but a technician at the Texas facility gets out before all the exits are sealed, goes home and infects his family. They get in their car and drive to another state before succumbing to the virus at a filling station. The men at the gas station open the car, touch the bodies, call the state highway patrol and each of these people subsequently goes off and spreads the super virus to dozens more. The rate of the spread of the disease rises, not arithmetically, but geometrically.
Some people in the novel, however, seem to have a built-in, unexplained immunity, and those are the people we, the readers of “The Stand,” follow. I know that eventually the main characters will cross paths with each other and also collide with some characters not motivated by altruistic influences. You know: The Bad Guys.
King’s characters are believable; they sound like people you and I know. For instance, King describes a woman whose father had just died from the virus: “She would forget things she had been doing, her mind would go off on some dreamy tangent, or she would simply sit, not thinking of anything at all, no more aware of the world than a head of cabbage.”
What a great metaphor (simile?), “…no more aware of the world than a head of cabbage.” Of course, King’s way with words explains why he is such a successful author. According to Google, Mr. King’s books have sold some 350 million copies, and his worth is reckoned in millions of U.S. dollars. Two movies based on his books, “The Green Mile,” and “The Shawshank Redemption,” seem to be on TV every week.
How does King do it? It seems to me that he proposes a set of circumstances and wonders, “What would happen then? How would people react?” And then he allows us, the readers, to tag along with a handful of characters to see what they do. The difficulty, I would think, is to keep the reader interested in the characters for five hundred or, in this case, more than a thousand pages. He certainly has a talent for this.
“The Stand,” by the way, is reckoned to be King’s sixth most-popular novel. At numero uno is his 1977 novel, “The Shining.” Other critics rate “The Stand” as his fourth-best book, with his 1974 novel, “Carrie” ranked as his best work. These rankings are, of course, very subjective ratings.
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Call Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time ... in Mooresville, NC.”