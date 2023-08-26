Entries for the Iredell County Agricultural Fair will begin arriving at the fairgrounds in Troutman on Tuesday.

The entries for the various agriculture and livestock judging will be accepted from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of the opening day of the nine-day fair on Friday. Poultry entries will be accepted Aug. 31 from 4-7 p.m.

The 87th annual fair, sponsored by the Statesville Kiwanis Club, officially opens at 7 p.m. Friday with a ribbon-cutting involving county officials. Gates for the fair will open at 5 p.m. Friday and then at 3 p.m. on Sept. 2, 3 and 4. Gates will open at 5 p.m. on Sept. 5, 6 and 7 and will open at 3 p.m. on Sept. 8 and 9.

Admission is $5 per person with those 6 and younger admitted free. On Sept. 7, students in grades K-12, veterans and senior citizens, age 60 and older, will be admitted free. Admission fee must be paid in cash.

The rides will be provided by B&K Carnival Company again this year. The wristbands for the rides or tickets for individual rides are sold separately from the $5 fair admission cost. The wristbands for unlimited rides are $20 per person.

In addition to the rides, one of the features at the fair will be the Space Adventures Thrill Show each night.

Mini outlaw racing will take place Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 p.m. and go-cart racing will happen Friday, Saturday and Monday at 7 p.m. The demolition derby will be Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.

The livestock portion of the fair will be on Sept. 2, 5 and 8. The cattle show is at 7 p.m. on Sunday and the beef cattle show is at 6 p.m. Sept. 7 and the dairy show is at 7 p.m. Sept. 8. The sheep and goat show is Sept. 7 at 6 p.m.

A special needs dairy show will be held on Sept. 9 at 3 p.m.

The proceeds from the annual fair are distributed to local students for scholarships. The club gave out $17,000 in scholarships this year.

The fairgrounds are located at 630 N. Main St., Troutman.