The EnergyUnited Foundation donates $5K to Davidson County organization

The EnergyUnited Foundation has awarded a grant for $5,000 to Love Token, a Davidson County nonprofit organization that provides assistance to the county’s homeless population.

Love Token received its name following a series of experiences when the organization’s founder, Teri Clawson, along with co-founder Crystal Fero, would notably offer redeemable “love tokens” to individuals who needed basic supplies. The organization focuses on helping individuals and families living in local tent camps meet their basic needs — providing meals, tents, sleeping bags, blankets, clothing and hygiene products. The grant from the EnergyUnited Foundation will be used to help purchase food and other critical items.

“We try to provide nutritious meals multiple times per week,” said Clawson, who also is executive director of Love Token. “Tents, tarps and sleeping bags are also provided thanks to the support we receive from community partners like the EnergyUnited Foundation.

The EnergyUnited Foundation regularly offers support for nonprofit organizations that provide essential services, particularly those that help address food insecurity within EnergyUnited’s 19-county service area. However, Love Token uniquely affects many lives in Davidson County who are facing multiple crises that often become worse without housing security.

“The EnergyUnited Foundation operates under a simple tenet: We are neighbors helping neighbors,” said Debra Citta, administrator of the EnergyUnited Foundation. “There are times when our neighbors need a helping hand, so we are proud to work with organizations like Love Token that are willing to offer critical assistance in times of need.”

The EnergyUnited Foundation is a member-funded nonprofit organization supported by EnergyUnited’s Operation Round-Up program. Nearly 90,000 EnergyUnited members choose to participate in the program by “rounding up” their electric bills each month. The maximum monthly contribution for an individual member with one account is 99 cents. Each of these small contributions are pooled together in a single fund managed by the EnergyUnited Foundation to support needy individuals, families and essential nonprofit organizations that complete an application explaining the reason and purpose for their requested grant.