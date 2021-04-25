The Dream Act is essential and it's time for federal lawmakers to realize that

These heroes are risking their lives to protect Americans; they should be allowed to continue their work. Thankfully, for North Carolina and the entire country, there’s already a bill that’s been introduced in Congress to do so.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., have reached across the aisle to offer legislation, the Dream Act, that would protect immigrants who arrived in this country when they were children and have continued to work, go to school, or serve in the military in the U.S. The idea for the Dream Act has been discussed in Congress for two decades. DACA recipients, sometimes called Dreamers, have the support of most members of Congress, including North Carolina’s Sen. Thom Tillis, and they certainly have the support of the American people. In fact, according to Pew Research Center, more than three-quarters of American voters, including 57 percent of Republicans, support a legal pathway to citizenship for certain undocumented immigrants.