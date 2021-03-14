THE CONDUCTOR: Larry Pizzorni on frontline of organizing COVID-19 vaccination clinics for Iredell Health System

On the desks and in the homes of several of his co-workers sits a piece of art conceived of and made by Larry Pizzorni that he calls “The Tree of Life”.
It’s not a representation of the Animal Kingdom or anything like that, rather it is a representation of the life-altering process that Pizzorni has been conducting in 2021. It is a bouquet of empty vials that once contained the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Every vial represents six lives that have been changed by giving a vaccine,” Pizzorni said. “If you correlate it to that, look at how many people you have touched.”
According to Pizzorni, the “Tree of Life” consists of roughly 195 vials, meaning each work of art represents about 1,170 people that have had their lives changed for the better by the vaccine.
“I am a chef by training,” Pizzorni said. “So the creative side gets to come out.”
Pizzorni, when he is not spending what little free time he has making gifts for his co-workers, is an assistant vice president at the Iredell Health System in charge of administration. However, the last few months, a majority of his time has been spent organizing the vaccine clinics that take place at Iredell Memorial Hospital.
He was selected by a committee at the hospital to head up the logistics of running the vaccine clinics, a job that, at the time, he didn’t fully realize meant that he would be orchestrating the vaccinations of what has turned out to be tens of thousands.
“I was honored to be a part of it,” Pizzorni said. “It was kind of exciting planning something that has never been done, and to see how well it has gone, it’s been fun. It’s really a challenge, but it’s fun.”
The clinic that has been carried out by Pizzorni, his staff and numerous volunteers has been a great success to this point, but the smoothness by which it runs now took some tweaking.
In the beginning, the hospital was forced by time and equipment constraints to use an appointment scheduling software that was not designed, or optimized, to be used for scheduling the vaccinations of hundreds, or even thousands, of people.
“We made it work, but it was a bit clunky,” Pizzorni said.
Eventually, though, they found an answer in an unexpected place. Dr. Joseph Mazzola, vice president of medical affairs for the Iredell Health System has a second career as a magician and comedic hypnotist. His experience in that field scheduling shows led him to suggest the booking system he uses to the hospital to be used for the clinics.
“We started out being able to do a couple hundred appointments,” Pizzorni said. “Now our system can manage 2,500 appointments a day without problem.”
As a result, Pizzorni and Iredell Health now run the most efficient COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Iredell County, able to vaccinate more than 1,000 people at every drive-thru event. Because of this, approximately 28,000 people have received a vaccine at their clinics with roughly 10,000 of those having received both doses.
Pizzorni likens the clinics to an orchestra.
“Everybody plays a critical role getting this clinic off the ground and managing it,” he said. “I am simply the conductor, making sure we’re playing out the same sheet of music and everyone is playing their part.”
However, even as the conductor of Iredell County’s most important orchestra, Pizzorni is quick to step out of the spotlight and give credit to all the people that are the driving force of the clinics.
“I am just the frontman of a big group of people that makes this happen,” he said. “This story is not about me, it’s about Iredell (Health System).”
And while Pizzorni is not on the front line of administering the vaccine, he loves seeing the volunteers and physicians that are out among the lines of cars come back afterward and talk about the elation on the faces of those that receive the vaccine.
“They really appreciate being able to see the instant gratification,” he said. “The emotion, especially with those over 65, who are just crying with gratitude. It’s heartwarming. It feeds who we are.”