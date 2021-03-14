THE CONDUCTOR: Larry Pizzorni on frontline of organizing COVID-19 vaccination clinics for Iredell Health System

On the desks and in the homes of several of his co-workers sits a piece of art conceived of and made by Larry Pizzorni that he calls “The Tree of Life”.

It’s not a representation of the Animal Kingdom or anything like that, rather it is a representation of the life-altering process that Pizzorni has been conducting in 2021. It is a bouquet of empty vials that once contained the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Every vial represents six lives that have been changed by giving a vaccine,” Pizzorni said. “If you correlate it to that, look at how many people you have touched.”

According to Pizzorni, the “Tree of Life” consists of roughly 195 vials, meaning each work of art represents about 1,170 people that have had their lives changed for the better by the vaccine.

“I am a chef by training,” Pizzorni said. “So the creative side gets to come out.”

Pizzorni, when he is not spending what little free time he has making gifts for his co-workers, is an assistant vice president at the Iredell Health System in charge of administration. However, the last few months, a majority of his time has been spent organizing the vaccine clinics that take place at Iredell Memorial Hospital.