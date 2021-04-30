The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints distributes 20,000 pounds of food to nonprofits

The church also sent food to several smaller ones, according to White.

While it was only a dozen or so people from the church on Thursday, she said members from wards that were involved with this disbursement are: Lake Norman, Cornelius, Mooresville, Gastonia, Mountain Island, Huntersville and Belmont. They all played roles in the process.

Open heart, open doors

While the building the distribution took place in normally is focused on manufacturing fibers for many different uses, on Thursday afternoon it was a place for charity.

Darren White, the senior vice president of Fibrix, opened up a corner of the company’s warehouse so the food could be packed and loaded for the nonprofits to pick up.

“We’ve got the space. We’re an active manufacturer, but we’ve got the space available so it just works,” White said. “It was a great opportunity to be of service to others and help make this happen.”

The church was grateful for the hospitality.

“We are very grateful to Fibrix LLC of Statesville who has consistently provided warehouse resources and volunteers so we can accommodate these donations. When we approached Chris Quinney, Statesville plant manager, with this recent request for help, he replied: ‘Our team would be glad to support this great cause by accommodating and assisting with the transfer of these foods,’” Sue White said. “Without their assistance, we would not have been able to receive these commodities for our area. We can’t do everything, but we each can do something. This “something” that Fibrix LLC did for us was The reason we were able to receive these food commodities in our area.”

