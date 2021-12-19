The calming and restorative power of Delete

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, having deleted material all day which is hard work for a writer — there’s coffee to be drank and newspapers to be read.
I’ve been unsubscribing from junk email and it seems the very act of clicking “unsubscribe” brings a tsunami of more junk mail. I get offers to protect my credit score, cash for my house, the chance to save 60% on things I don’t want, an offer from Olga, a smiling Russian, to send me pictures of herself, and so on.
I stubbornly keep clicking and thanking God for the Delete key, an invention on level with Thomas Edison’s light bulb in the history of human progress, though not so much for quelching the flow of junk email as for eliminating one’s own badly written sentences and boring paragraphs.
Back in the day of T. Rex and manual typewriters, we had liquid white-out. This was great for misspelled words, but Delete allows you to erase entire passages of rambling prose or the part about the honor I had cleaning desktops in Mrs. Allen’s fifth-grade class at Elmhurst School one afternoon, which I just deleted and unless I click “Undo” which ain’t gonna happen, you’ll never know the details.
The need to be rid of the unwanted is powerful.
My wife and I moved about three years ago from a large tri-level house to a two bedroom townhouse and disposed of several dumpster-size loads of memorabilia and junk we didn’t know we had. Most of the furniture went to charity along with a truckload of clothes, some saved since high school days. Instead of being painful, once I got started it was exhilarating — throwing out my college notebooks, handwritten poems and graded exams. It was nice to be rid of that confused young man.
Right now, if you listen to TV news, about one-third of America wishes to cleanse itself of another one-third and I am in the remaining “silent third” that never gets press time. We simply want the supply chains to unkink, trains to run on time, and be thankful for black coffee and clean underwear.
I’d like to write more about the Silent Third, but it would have to be deleted as it would offend everybody in the other two-thirds.
I miss civil conversations.
I’m from a gentler time when people made small talk with each other, no matter race, political beliefs or sexual preference. So much of America’s strength has always been in the form of light-hearted small talk. You see a stranger and say, “How’s your day going?”, the stranger replies and you have a moment of civility and fellowship. Many good friendships have grown out of conversations with passing strangers.
We’re living in bubbles. My grandchildren talk about their “bubble” and only people in that bubble are acceptable for play and conversation.
We need some calmly reasoned civil disagreement. It’s healthy.
Which is one of the benefits of a good marriage. You and I married for affection, humor and for someone who when they see our morning head-hair, still loves us. I was blessed with a partner who knows how to debate and how to communicate her opinion — a public school teacher. She’s focused, has excellent social skills, and sometimes gives me a gold star when I remember to leave the toilet seat down.
Once I connected with her, I had no need for political drama, social bubbles or to form a rhythm and blues band with our own customized leather upholstered bus and groupies. I wrote more about that but she strongly suggested I delete it.
