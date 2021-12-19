The calming and restorative power of Delete

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, having deleted material all day which is hard work for a writer — there’s coffee to be drank and newspapers to be read.

I’ve been unsubscribing from junk email and it seems the very act of clicking “unsubscribe” brings a tsunami of more junk mail. I get offers to protect my credit score, cash for my house, the chance to save 60% on things I don’t want, an offer from Olga, a smiling Russian, to send me pictures of herself, and so on.

I stubbornly keep clicking and thanking God for the Delete key, an invention on level with Thomas Edison’s light bulb in the history of human progress, though not so much for quelching the flow of junk email as for eliminating one’s own badly written sentences and boring paragraphs.

Back in the day of T. Rex and manual typewriters, we had liquid white-out. This was great for misspelled words, but Delete allows you to erase entire passages of rambling prose or the part about the honor I had cleaning desktops in Mrs. Allen’s fifth-grade class at Elmhurst School one afternoon, which I just deleted and unless I click “Undo” which ain’t gonna happen, you’ll never know the details.

The need to be rid of the unwanted is powerful.