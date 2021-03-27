 Skip to main content
The Birth Place at Iredell Memorial Hospital offering online classes
The Birth Place at Iredell Memorial Hospital offering online classes

Rhea Lamb and Pam Speight - The Birth Place Online Classes.jpg

Rhea Lamb, left, and Pam Speight prepare for an online class.

 PHOTO USED WITH PERMISSION

The Birth Place at Iredell Memorial Hospital is conducting virtual childbirth, newborn care, CPR and breastfeeding classes. Each class is an hour long and held via Zoom.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Birth Place did not hold classes for nine months and is still unable to hold face-to-face classes. But through virtual presentations, the staff have found a way to share information with patients and new parents.

“It’s been nice to be able to reconnect with the patients because in the time we weren’t doing Zoom classes, we were so disconnected,” said Pam Speight, The Birth Place program nurse.

First-time parents especially benefit from the classes as they learn more about the process and alleviate stress.

“I think it’s beneficial to help. Any time you get educated, it’s very helpful,” Speight said.

Pharos Parenting, an Iredell County nonprofit agency, also conducts a class discussing bonding, teaching, and development with babies from birth to age one.

The Birth Place records its classes and sends the recordings to those unable to attend. Those attending the classes can ask questions during the live classes, and those who watch the recordings can email questions to The Birth Place staff.

Those looking to receive information or join an online class can contact The Birth Place program office at 704-878-4555, or email Speight at pam.speight@iredellhealth.org.

About Iredell Health System

Iredell Health System includes Iredell Memorial Hospital; Iredell Home Health; Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center; Community and Corporate Wellness; Occupational Medicine; the Iredell Physician Network and more. Iredell Memorial Hospital is the largest and only nonprofit hospital in Iredell County. The comprehensive healthcare facility has 247 beds; more than 1,700 employees; and has 260 physicians representing various specialties. Centers of excellence include Women’s and Children’s; Cardiovascular; Cancer; Surgical Services and Wellness & Prevention. The mission of Iredell Health System is to inspire wellbeing. For a comprehensive list of services and programs, visit www.iredellhealth.org.

