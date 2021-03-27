The Birth Place at Iredell Memorial Hospital offering online classes

The Birth Place at Iredell Memorial Hospital is conducting virtual childbirth, newborn care, CPR and breastfeeding classes. Each class is an hour long and held via Zoom.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Birth Place did not hold classes for nine months and is still unable to hold face-to-face classes. But through virtual presentations, the staff have found a way to share information with patients and new parents.

“It’s been nice to be able to reconnect with the patients because in the time we weren’t doing Zoom classes, we were so disconnected,” said Pam Speight, The Birth Place program nurse.

First-time parents especially benefit from the classes as they learn more about the process and alleviate stress.

“I think it’s beneficial to help. Any time you get educated, it’s very helpful,” Speight said.

Pharos Parenting, an Iredell County nonprofit agency, also conducts a class discussing bonding, teaching, and development with babies from birth to age one.

The Birth Place records its classes and sends the recordings to those unable to attend. Those attending the classes can ask questions during the live classes, and those who watch the recordings can email questions to The Birth Place staff.

Those looking to receive information or join an online class can contact The Birth Place program office at 704-878-4555, or email Speight at pam.speight@iredellhealth.org.