This is how Christmas came to be, but as we think about the birth of Jesus Christ on this day, it is more important for us to think about the meaning, purpose, and significance of his birth for our lives than it is when he was born, or on what day we should celebrate his birth. In light of that fact, I would like to offer three windows by which we can see Jesus Christ for he truly is.

The Incarnation and Revelation of God

The two great questions of life are does God exist? And if God exists, can I actually know him?

Many of the Founding Fathers of this great nation were Christian and all were Theists, meaning that they at least believed in the existence of God; but not all of them believed that God had personally revealed himself in the world, so that He could be known. This belief we know as Deism, which teaches that God exists but the only evidence that we have for him is creation and natural law. The consequence of such a belief is that God is way off in “never-never land,” while we human beings grope around, trying to figure out who is He is.