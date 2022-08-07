The best ever: Corvettes of Statesville Cruise-In raises $17k, brings in canned food for Matthew 25 Ministries

First it was brutally hot and then, late in the day, came a thunderstorm that ended the day early, but the Corvettes of Statesville Cruise-In was still a major success for one local food ministry.

“We did the best we’ve ever done,” said Bucky Edmonds, of Corvettes of Statesville.

The cruise-in was held at Signal Hill Mall to raise money and food donations for Matthew 25 Ministries in Harmony.

Edmonds said the money is still being tallied but that the cruise-in raised around $17,000. Canned food donations also were equally impressive, Edmonds said.

“We probably got in between 1,500 and 2,000 canned food donations,” he said.

For Matthew 25, which provides assistance to people in northern Iredell County, the money and canned food couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We are signing up an average of 30 new clients a month, most of which are over 65,” said Mandy Howell, director of operations for Matthew 25.

She said the number of senior citizens asking for assistance is growing due to the increase in the cost of food and fuel. Many are having to choose between buying fuel to get to doctor’s appointments and food, and Matthew 25 is there to help, Howell said.

Edmonds said this is the eighth year Corvettes of Statesville has held either a car show or cruise-in to benefit Matthew 25, but the relationship between the two dates back more than a decade.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, the club switched to a cruise-in the past two years, but folks still were able to park in the mall parking lot and show off their cars.

“We had over 100 cars in the parking lot,” he said.

He said about 30 members of the Queen City Corvette Club came to the cruise-in shortly after it began at 10 a.m. and brought donations. They also helped out at a fundraiser for FeedNC in Mooresville on Saturday as well.

Despite the cruise-in having to end early when a thunderstorm came through about 4 p.m., Edmonds said he was pleased with the amount of money and food the event brought in, and that’s thanks to the generosity of the local and regional community.

“We want to thank everyone that came out and donated,” he said. “It helped a bunch.”