The awesome floral notes in our lives

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, smiling.

Lately, during my morning walks I’ve been approached by fast women in our city —- they call out, “On your left” or “Behind you” then zoom around me, fast moving creatures in a hurry to get somewhere, meanwhile I move along at the speed of a tectonic plate, with no schedule, no one waiting to meet me at an office, a coffee shop, or anywhere.

I’ve never been so free in my life.

I love growing older and am sorry it took me so long to get here. I can take a trip to the Blue Ridge Mountains or do a simple stroll around the block for no reason whatsoever. Or not.

The beauty of growing older is you see how good life has become.

Aging is painful, at times, lonely maybe, but on the upside, there are fragrances of shampoo we never had long ago —-vanilla, papaya, cucumber —- in the 1960’s we never DREAMED of papaya shampoo. And water today, it’s bottled and offered in different flavors, one is described as “Artesian water infused with floral notes of hyacinth, sprinkled with hints of blueberries and bright vanilla notes on the back end.” Back on the farm we never thought about floral notes of hyacinth, we just wanted our drinking water to be cold.

