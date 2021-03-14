The awesome floral notes in our lives

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, smiling.
Lately, during my morning walks I’ve been approached by fast women in our city —- they call out, “On your left” or “Behind you” then zoom around me, fast moving creatures in a hurry to get somewhere, meanwhile I move along at the speed of a tectonic plate, with no schedule, no one waiting to meet me at an office, a coffee shop, or anywhere.
I’ve never been so free in my life.
I love growing older and am sorry it took me so long to get here. I can take a trip to the Blue Ridge Mountains or do a simple stroll around the block for no reason whatsoever. Or not.
The beauty of growing older is you see how good life has become.
Aging is painful, at times, lonely maybe, but on the upside, there are fragrances of shampoo we never had long ago —-vanilla, papaya, cucumber —- in the 1960’s we never DREAMED of papaya shampoo. And water today, it’s bottled and offered in different flavors, one is described as “Artesian water infused with floral notes of hyacinth, sprinkled with hints of blueberries and bright vanilla notes on the back end.” Back on the farm we never thought about floral notes of hyacinth, we just wanted our drinking water to be cold.
A bottle of water with floral notes to me is awesome, a word we never used in the Sixties, we were busy saying “peace”, our fingers forming a “V” while Bob Dylan sang through his nose. As Baptists we believed “awesome” was reserved strictly for the Holy Trinity, but now it’s used everywhere — iPhones are awesome, so are clothes, even hamburgers.
We have many choices for softer toilet paper including eco-friendly bamboo toilet paper, scented. There are more toothpaste options than ever before. Toasters are digital with wider slots. My oven obeys text commands and has a password (Bakeat350).
My eyes use to squint, I couldn’t read small print without powerful glasses and any day I expected to fall victim to a scam and sign away my house and life savings and end up living with distant relatives. But recently a laser beam cut the old lenses out of my eyes and a doctor using a computer installed new ones. Now I can thread a needle and colors have become so bright and shocking I refuse to wear plaids.
Life is good but you can’t appreciate it when you’re in the thick of making a career, beating up on yourself to work harder. Retirement lets you slow down and appreciate the moment.
Recently a woman gave me a long look while I was sitting (slowed down) on a park bench (appreciating the moment), and she says, “My husband and I have been reading your columns for years.” She went to UNC Chapel Hill, majored in chemistry, works in pharmaceuticals (turns out we’re both fully vaccinated), raises two teenagers, has a great life. She pulls out a cell phone, I put my head near hers and smile, she snaps a picture and in less than a second I’m an old pal to a complete stranger.
Awesome.
I hear people complain about the pandemic and I feel my role as an aged man is to point out that life is better today than when TV was black and white with only three channels. There was a lot of anxiety in those days (the threat of nuclear war), but we never had floral notes of hyacinth with bright vanilla notes on the back end. That, I promise you.
