The allure of a train whistle beckons

If the wind is just right, from our home in West Iredell I can sometimes hear an evening train whistle. Trains are, perhaps, America’s most under-used and least-appreciated mode of people transportation.

Since 2004, I have been reading through century-old microfilmed issues of the “Mooresville Enterprise,” the newspaper that preceded the “Mooresville Tribune,” and recycling articles I find of interest. “The Enterprise” ceased publication in 1947.

I recently came across a front-page May 1923 article entitled, “When the Trains Arrive,” which was a schedule of the eight trains which daily went through Mooresville, except for Sundays, when only six trains passed through. Evidently, the Southern Railway, formed in 1894, had recently made some schedule changes.

Being that the Southern Railway track passed pretty much through the center of town — the train station was, and I imagine still is, the statutory center of the city — accidents between trains and pedestrians, trains and horse-drawn vehicles, and trains and automobiles and trucks at the crossings were not uncommon.

Horses, in particular, were frequently spooked by locomotive whistles, steam engine emissions and rumblings.

Just the previous February of 1923 there had been an accident where McLelland Street intersects with the track. A freight-carrying locomotive had hit a passenger car carrying two women and a little girl. The car was knocked on its side by the force of the collision and was pushed down the track some 20 feet. The three passengers were miraculously unscathed except that one of the women received a slight bruise on her mouth.

The Southern depot was the frequent target of Enterprise editorials, as it was too old, too run-down, too small and a collection point for garbage. It would not be until June of 1924 that a new Southern Railway depot for Mooresville was completed.

Constructed at first before the Civil War as a railroad siding, a place where cotton could be collected for shipment, Moore’s Siding eventually became a town. Later a full depot was built, the A. T. & O. depot, which was later bought by Southern Railroad.

The siding and then the depot was the reason for there being a Mooresville. The municipality was incorporated on March 3, 1873, 150 ago this coming March.

The initials “A.T. & O.” actually stood for “Atlantic, Tennessee and Ohio.” The railway owners evidently entertained big plans. Locals, however, called the rail line the “Awful, Terrible & Outrageous” Railroad. The A.T.&O. was not noted for cleanliness, speed, dependability or punctuality. Hopefully, things had improved by 1923.

Mooresville’s morning trains in 1923 were:

No. 10, from Charlotte to Winston-Salem, at 6:30 a.m.

No. 11, from Taylorsville to Charlotte, at 9:35 a.m.

No. 16, from Charlotte to Taylorsville, at 10:35 a.m.

No. 9, from Winston-Salem to Charlotte, at 11:35 a.m.

Mooresville’s afternoon and evening trains were:

No. 14, from Charlotte to Salisbury, at 2:50 p.m.

No. 12, from Charlotte to Taylorsville, at 3:53 p.m.

No. 13, from Salisbury to Charlotte, at 5:16 p.m.

No. 15, from Taylorsville to Charlotte, at 7:50 p.m.

“The Enterprise” suggested that its readers cut the train schedule out of the newspaper and “paste it in your hat and you will find that it will save asking many questions.”

Just imagine: eight trains passing through on a daily (except for Sundays) basis, the trains stopping to unload or take on mail, produce, packages and passengers. For years Mooresville had been a collection and shipment center for milk cows, eggs, cotton and butter.

Passenger train service was discontinued at Mooresville depot on Jan. 31, 1951.

I doubt that many of our current Iredell citizenry have ever made a lengthy train trip, say, of more than an hour’s duration. Some local folks may have sampled steam-powered locomotion as children on Tweetsie Railroad, a three-mile ride at Blowing Rock (The amusement park, a portion of which is the train, opens 10 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Call 828-264-9061 or go to info@tweetsie.com for more detail.)

Imagine for a moment how grand it would be to board a well-appointed train in Iredell County and travel in comfort across the country (or state), perhaps to Raleigh for a day at the state agricultural fair. Arriving at the fair grounds rested, refreshed and ready to enjoy the exhibits, rides and refreshments!

Personally, my sole real train trip took place back in March of 1980, when Judy and I, as assistants and chaperones to the Mooresville High School Band, then under the direction of D. Ray Wood, took the train to and from Washington, D.C., when the MHS band performed in the capital in the National Cherry Blossom Parade.

If the train whistle holds an allure for you, may I suggest you make a visit to Southern Railways’ Spencer Shops, near Salisbury, and tour the North Carolina Transportation Museum there, the largest collection of rail relics in the Carolinas. They have steam and diesel locomotives and an electric locomotive, as well as some historic automobiles and even a few aircraft. At times, one can take a short rain ride.

For more information on times, prices, etc., on Spencer Shops, go to http://www.nctrans.org or call 704-636-2889.