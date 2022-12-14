Thanksgiving Day shooting victim dies; case now being investigated as a homicide

A man who was shot on Thanksgiving Day has died.

Derryck Duane Turner, 32,was removed from life support Wednesday, the Statesville Police Department said in a news release.

The SPD’s news release said that officers responded to the Lakeview Drive area on Thanksgiving Day regarding a person who was shot while riding a dirt bike.

Turner was found on Park Drive and transported to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health by Iredell EMS. He was listed in critical condition, police said.

Investigators collected evidence and attempted to locate any potential witnesses to the shooting.

Police said the assault case is now being investigated as a first-degree murder.

The Statesville Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance with this case. If you have any information or know of any potential witnesses call 704-878-3406. Any assistance with this investigation is greatly appreciated, police said.