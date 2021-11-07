Thank you to all the veterans on Veterans Day and every day

When I looked up Veterans Day, I discovered that it actually started as Armistice Day, which was a day to honor the veterans of World War I. It later became known as Veterans Day, celebrated on Nov. 11, the date that the Armistice was signed. At one time, the celebration was moved to Monday like several other holidays, but in 1975 it was moved back to Nov. 11. It is now recognized as a day to honor veterans for their service and for their sacrifice for our country.
I do not know whether I was ever taught that I was supposed to respect and honor veterans, but I know that it was always understood in my family. After all, my father is a veteran, having served in the Vietnam War, and the earliest memories that I have as a child are of our house on 101 Dilbeck St. at Fort Benning, Georgia.
Another veteran in my family was my Uncle Hal. He was a veteran of World War II. I never had grandparents (well, two died before I was born, and two died when I was a baby), but I had my Uncle Hal and my Aunt Eleanor. Aunt Elna, as we called her, was my father’s sister, and she and Uncle Hal were a lot older than my parents. They lived in Madison, North Carolina, and we visited them often. I can still remember the fern sheets in the bedroom where we stayed when we visited. I remember as a child walking downtown to Sunday school with Uncle Hal. I remember him always joking with me and my sister and playing with us when we were young. I remember that he was always the one to say the blessing at family dinners in his funny (to us) Pennsylvania Dutch accent. Hal was born and grew up in the Pennsylvania Dutch County of Lebanon, Pennsylvania.
It was not until I got older that I realized that Uncle Hal had been in World War II. He never talked about it when I was growing up. When he got much older, he wrote some memories of it on his 86th birthday. Here are some of the things he remembered:
He was drafted in 1941 and volunteered for the Air Corps. He went to the New Cumberland Induction Center in Pennsylvania, then Keesler Field, Mississippi, Barksdale Field, Louisiana, and Fort Myers and Lakeland, Florida, for training. He went to Fort Dix, New Jersey, to await being shipped out and left from Fort Hamilton, New York, headed to South Africa.
Upon leaving South Africa, his ship sailed into the Red Sea and he disembarked in Suez. He rode an open-air train to Palestine, then moved on to Benghazi, Libya, and finally to Italy. In May of 1944, he said that on the bulletin board was a list of 100 names and those 100 were to pack up to go to Naples to wait for a ship to go home. While on the Liberty Ship on the way home, he recalled two things — the June 6 invasion of France and his 24th birthday on June 11.
The things that he said would always stay with him from his military experience were: Visiting the Holy Land; corn stalks stuck in the bomb bays of the B-24 bombers after the bombing of the Ploesti, Romania, oil fields; and meeting my Aunt Eleanor Kirkman, who would later become his wife, after being reassigned to Greensboro.
Uncle Hal passed away in 2009 at the age of 89.
Another veteran in my family is my cousin Chris. I vividly remember one night in August of 1990 when I was at the beach with my aunts and uncles and cousins on my mom’s side. It was that night that we learned that Chris, who was in the United States Army, had been deployed to Operation Desert Shield. All of the sisters (my mom and my aunts) were crying and hugging one another as the rest of us sat glued to the TV to see news of what was happening.
Chris would go on to serve in Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. Years later, my mom and dad and I went to his graduation from the Naval College of Command and Staff where he earned a Master’s Degree in National Security and Strategic Studies.
And many years after that, during that same annual family beach trip where we had learned of Chris’s deployment to Operation Desert Shield, we left the beach early one morning to go to Fort Bragg to see Chris promoted to brigadier general in the United States Army.
Chris Mohan is now a major general in the United States Army. And it is probably not OK for me to refer to him as Chris.
It is hard to find words to express the gratitude that I have for those who have served and continue to serve our country. I know that I could not be more proud of the veterans that I have in my family. They are what makes (and made) this country great and what makes me proud to be an American. To all the veterans out there on this Nov. 11, 2021, thank you. And God bless you.
Sarah Kirkman is the District Attorney for Alexander and Iredell counties.