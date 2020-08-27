THANK YOU, STATESVILLE: From a quarter to a prayer, Billy Axtell said the community lent a hand

Life had its twists and turns for Billy Axtell and eventually, that led him to Iredell County. Through the ups and downs, Axtell said he always had faith in God, even when things got hard.
Now, Axtell just wanted to say thank you to Statesville before he leaves town.
"I just want to show my appreciation to everyone who helped me, whether it was a prayer or a quarter," Axtell said. "I just want to shed a light on that and share some memories."
He showed that by having some people come by to sign his 1989 Ford Club Wagon he named the "Redneck Limousine" in the Cove Church parking lot on Wednesday. He said a woman named Joanne had given it to him and helped him licensed and the vehicle insured.
Like the van, it's been a journey for Axtell to get to where he is now.
A self-described homeless man, he unexpectedly ended up staying in Statesville after he said his long-time girlfriend abandoned him at a campsite in Troutman in November of 2018. He said he had slept outside of their vehicle after an argument and she left during the night, leaving him with just a sleeping bag and the clothes he was wearing.
But when he was down on his luck, he said many people in the city of Statesville reached out to help him.
"One time, a little girl came over with her mother, and she said it wasn't much but gave me 38 cents, I cried right there," Axtell said.
The list of people Axtell who said helped him included Angela Burton, the manager at a Shell gas station on Broad Street. He said she, along with other employees there, befriended him and bought him clothes and supplies. He thanked Statesville Police Officer James Findley, who Axtell said bought him a winter outfit and boots, along with other supplies over the past year out of his own pocket. He said a group of police officers paid for a hotel room over the Christmas holiday for him last year as well.
It isn't all monetary help either as Axtell mentioned a man who waves to him each time he drives by as well as others who would simply check on him to make sure he was OK.
Not every part of his story is positive, unfortunately.
He was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He said he was going to live as long as he could while forgoing treatment. He said he deals with mental health issues as well, making it hard to stay in homeless shelters sometimes.
A smaller issue for him was being asked to move his van from several parking lots despite other vehicles parking there overnight. While he eventually figured out another location to park, the van started to deteriorate over time, presenting new problems.
He said a worker who worked at a local car dealership offered to pay for a plane ticket home to Louisiana, but Axtell's attachment to the van made him want to drive it to his home state if he can. He has considered trading it in for something more reliable even though he said he sees the van as a testament to God helping him.
Through it all, Axtell remains grateful for any help he got along the way. He said he still gives rides to other homeless people in the area for now for a few dollars. Eventually, he plans to drive down to Louisiana to a Christian men's shelter he has been in contact with there. He said a shelter that is expecting him and has a bed ready for him.
Until then, he said he remains grateful for people in Statesville helping him.
"I'm thankful for everyone, I'll pray for you and that God blesses your family 10,000 times over," Axtell said.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.