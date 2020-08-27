THANK YOU, STATESVILLE: From a quarter to a prayer, Billy Axtell said the community lent a hand

Life had its twists and turns for Billy Axtell and eventually, that led him to Iredell County. Through the ups and downs, Axtell said he always had faith in God, even when things got hard.

Now, Axtell just wanted to say thank you to Statesville before he leaves town.

"I just want to show my appreciation to everyone who helped me, whether it was a prayer or a quarter," Axtell said. "I just want to shed a light on that and share some memories."

He showed that by having some people come by to sign his 1989 Ford Club Wagon he named the "Redneck Limousine" in the Cove Church parking lot on Wednesday. He said a woman named Joanne had given it to him and helped him licensed and the vehicle insured.

Like the van, it's been a journey for Axtell to get to where he is now.

A self-described homeless man, he unexpectedly ended up staying in Statesville after he said his long-time girlfriend abandoned him at a campsite in Troutman in November of 2018. He said he had slept outside of their vehicle after an argument and she left during the night, leaving him with just a sleeping bag and the clothes he was wearing.

But when he was down on his luck, he said many people in the city of Statesville reached out to help him.

"One time, a little girl came over with her mother, and she said it wasn't much but gave me 38 cents, I cried right there," Axtell said.

The list of people Axtell who said helped him included Angela Burton, the manager at a Shell gas station on Broad Street. He said she, along with other employees there, befriended him and bought him clothes and supplies. He thanked Statesville Police Officer James Findley, who Axtell said bought him a winter outfit and boots, along with other supplies over the past year out of his own pocket. He said a group of police officers paid for a hotel room over the Christmas holiday for him last year as well.