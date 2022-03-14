Teresa Evans launching campaign for I-SS Board of Education

Statesville resident Teresa Evans has announced her candidacy for District 1 Iredell-Statesville School Board.

For her experience, Evans touts her work began by driving a bus for Harmony Elementary School in 1988, and that’s when she found her true calling. She worked as a teacher assistant, data manager, high school bookkeeper, network administrator, teacher, program specialist, assistant principal and retired principal of North Iredell High School in June 2019. Evans said she has invested more than 30 years in education and firmly believes all students can learn.

“In today’s world, every child needs education to succeed. The public school system should be an extension of the home and community where students can learn in a safe environment,” Evan said in a news release.

Evans said she has the experience and common-sense leadership needed to get the job done. In her announcement, she noted she has been a part of the North Iredell community for more than 50 years and began her adult life like many North Iredell residents by farming and was involved in tobacco, milk and egg production for 25 years.