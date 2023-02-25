I first met Teresa Bailey Turner in 2004. In fact, it was Teresa who did the first Black History Month program I held here at the Iredell County Public Library. She presented a program in February of 2005 titled, “Black Schools of Iredell County.” She already carried an oxygen tank with her by then but she gave a great program on the history of African American schools and education in Iredell County.

Teresa was the daughter of Burgess A. Bailey Sr., and Goldsbeth Sharpe Bailey and grew up on the Bailey Farm Road off of N.C. 115 about 10 miles north of Statesville. She had five sisters and two brothers. The oldest was Phyllis Bailey, who will be giving a program here at the library in Statesville on “Black History in the Rural Areas of Iredell County” on Tuesday.

I remember Teresa telling me, “Phyllis is the oldest so she’s No. 1, and she don’t let you forget it either.”

Teresa went to Scotts Rosenwald Elementary school and graduated from Unity High School in 1966. She became a teacher in Iredell County after graduating from Winston-Salem State University.

Teresa married Jerry Wayne Turner in 1970 and they had two sons, Sean and Raymond, and a daughter, Bailey. She named her daughter Bailey so her name would never change if she got married. Teresa was protective of her children. She first worked as a teacher at Union Grove Elementary, then moved to Harmony Elementary before finishing her career at North Iredell.

In the year 2000, the Genealogical Society of Iredell County published “The Heritage of Iredell County, N.C., Vol. II.” Teresa researched the history of the African American county schools, (those outside the towns of Statesville and Mooresville), and wrote up their history in a nearly six-page section of the “Heritage” book, including photos of many of the schools.

She wrote profiles on Amity, Ardmore, Bells Crossroad, Bethany, Brickyard, Chestnut Grove, Coddle Creek, Green Hill, Haywood Chapel, Hickory Grove, Houstonville, Keaton Grove, Morrow Chapel, Mt. Vernon, New Center, New Hope, Neilstown, Pineville, Piney Grove, Poplar Branch, Rankintown, Rocky Creek, Rocky Crest, Rocky Knoll, Scotts Rosenwald, Shady Nook, Shinnsville/South Iredell, Siloam, Snow Creek Colored, Sugar Bottom, Troutman, Tucker’s Grove, Unity, and Williamsburg Coloured.

Teresa noted in her article that she was unable to visit and profile Moore’s Chapel, Miller’s and Summers schools. After Teresa passed away in 2009 her sister, Phyllis, was able to locate the sites of those three missing county schools and gather research on them as well. Teresa also took her research and created a history of the schools for the internet and, for a time, it was available for viewing on the Iredell County-Statesville Schools homepage.

I recently converted Teresa’s original webcast into individual photo pages and uploaded them to the library’s Flickr page for Black History Month. You can view her history of the Black county schools at www.flickr.com/photos/icplphotos/collections. The collection is titled, “African American County Schools in Iredell County.” The images may look a little dated (she created this nearly 20 years ago) and I have added a photo of Teresa and her children, but the information and photos are still invaluable.

Other collections we have added for Black History Month are related to the library’s ground penetrating radar (GPR) study that is to begin on March 28, at the Green Street Cemetery. This GPR study of Statesville’s old African American cemetery is made possible by a $20,000 grant the library received from North Carolina Humanities (https://nchumanities.org/) in the latter part of 2022.

We know that many of the graves in Green Street are no longer marked with a tombstone and people were often buried without a marker at all other than perhaps a wooden cross. In an effort to actually find out who is buried there and how many, we have been going through death certificates, newspaper death notices and obituaries, tombstone markers, and a survey conducted of what was referred to as “Greenwood Cemetery” in May of 1939 by Walter D. Pharr working for the WPA. A copy of this survey is located in the Local History Department, and can be viewed online at, https://digital.ncdcr.gov/digital/collection/p15012coll1/id/34211.

The GPR study of Green Street will tell us how many people are buried in the cemetery and the physical size of the cemetery based on the actual location of the graves. I was told years ago by some of the older citizens that graves were actually covered over when they paved and widened Green Street which goes by the cemetery. I have stood and looked down along the edge of the cemetery and there are graves located right up to the side of the pavement.

Other collections of research we have gathered in the Green Street Cemetery that have been uploaded to our Flickr page are, “African American Death and Obituary Notices in The Landmark compiled by Russell C. Black, Jr., and Joel Reese,” “African American Death Notices Index from The Landmark compiled by Russell C. Black, Jr., and, “African American Death Certificates for the Green Street Cemetery in Statesville, N.C.”

Some years ago, we started an Iredell County High School yearbook digitization project by having people bring their old high school annuals in for us to scan and put online. We now have 310 yearbooks online on our Flickr page under the collection title of, “Iredell County Yearbooks,” including the yearbooks from what was Iredell County’s three Black high schools. We have the following: Dunbar (Mooresville) 1968; Unity, 1943, 1944, 1947, 1949, 1954, 1956, 1957, 1959, and 1967; Morningside, 1947, 1953, 1954, 1957, 1958, 1960, 1963 and 1966.

The yearbook project is still underway and if you have a high school annual missing from the list above or any of the other yearbook collections online please let us borrow it to digitize and add to the collection.

Teresa Bailey passed away in September 2009, but her sister Phyllis Bailey (No. 1) continues to research Black history in Iredell County, presenting programs like the one Tuesday evening. Their brother, Burgess Bailey, is also researching Iredell’s Black history and has held programs and displays on Iredell County’s military veterans for many years.

