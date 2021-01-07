Ten arrested, three sought on drug charges

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said the COVID-19 pandemic may have altered the large roundups traditionally done in the spring and fall each year but it hasn’t changed his commitment to arrest drug dealers.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release it is still dedicated to actively targeting and proactively arresting drug dealers. “We know by driving down the availability of illegal narcotics, we have an impact on other types of crimes,” he said.

Campbell said that out of an abundance of caution for safety of detention staff members, the large roundups were not conducted. “This does not mean we have stopped arresting individuals, however,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said several arrests took place in November and December as part of ongoing drug investigations. Campbell said these suspects either sold controlled substances to an undercover detective or arranged the sale to an undercover detective: