Ten arrested, three sought on drug charges

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said the COVID-19 pandemic may have altered the large roundups traditionally done in the spring and fall each year but it hasn’t changed his commitment to arrest drug dealers.
The sheriff’s office said in a news release it is still dedicated to actively targeting and proactively arresting drug dealers. “We know by driving down the availability of illegal narcotics, we have an impact on other types of crimes,” he said.
Campbell said that out of an abundance of caution for safety of detention staff members, the large roundups were not conducted. “This does not mean we have stopped arresting individuals, however,” he said.
He said several arrests took place in November and December as part of ongoing drug investigations. Campbell said these suspects either sold controlled substances to an undercover detective or arranged the sale to an undercover detective:
- Brittany Dunlap Neill, 33, of South Center Street, Statesville, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and sell or deliver controlled substance, $75,000 bond; criminal history, misdemeanor possession of Schedule II, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor larceny of a motor vehicle.
- Latoya Lynette Smith, 32, of Adams Street, Statesville, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II, sell or deliver Schedule II, possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule VI and sell or deliver Schedule VI, $25,000 bond; no criminal history listed.
- Robert Earl Figley II, 29, of Rockwell, two counts each of felony sell or deliver Schedule IV and possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule IV, $7,500 bond; criminal history, going armed to the terror of the public, damage to real property, false report to police, breaking or entering, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, misdemeanor larceny, second-degree trespass, resisting a public officer and DWI.
- John Daniel Oxendine, 46, of Newton Drive, Statesville, two counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin, $1,500 bond; criminal history, felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor charges of underage possession of alcohol, larceny, injury to personal property, resisting a public officer, assault on a female, domestic violence order violation, possession of Schedule II and DWI.
- Joseph Scott Pergerson, 43, of Celeste Eufola Road, Statesville, trafficking hydrocodone by possession, trafficking hydrocodone by sale and conspiracy to traffic in controlled substance,$500,000 bond; criminal history, felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of shoplifting by concealment, misdemeanor larceny, communicating threats, criminal contempt, assault on a female, and DWI.
- Mark John Dul, 48, of Kerley Court, Statesville, trafficking hydrocodone by possession, trafficking hydrocodone by sale and conspiracy to traffic in controlled substance, $150,000 bond; criminal history, multiple driving-related charges.
- Ivy Lynn Stroud, 41, of Cline Street, Statesville, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule III, $10,000 bond, criminal history, felony larceny and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor charges of shoplifting by concealment, larceny, resisting a public officer, possession of marijuana, second-degree trespass, possession of Schedule IV, breaking or entering, financial transaction card fraud, assault, domestic violence protection order violation, fleeing to elude arrest and DWI.
- Kristen Leigh Werth, 32, of Statesville, possession with intent to sell or deliver crystal methamphetamine and sell of crystal methamphetamine, $31,000 bond; criminal history, misdemeanor charges of false report to police, larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and resisting a public officer and numerous driving-related charges.
- Michael Anthony Karis, 58, of West Front Street, Statesville, three counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and sell or deliver Schedule II and two counts of trafficking heroin or opium, $250,000 bond, criminal history, felony breaking or entering, breaking or entering a motor vehicle, sell of Schedule II and attempted trafficking heroin and misdemeanor charges of financial transaction card fraud and larceny.
- Timothy Lee Williams, 22, of John Carl Drive, Troutman, sell or deliver Schedule VI and possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule VI, $10,000 bond, criminal history, misdemeanor charges of larceny, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The following individuals are being sought on outstanding warrants:
- Connor Shane Stillmon, 23, of Salisbury, possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and sell or deliver controlled substance.
- Steven Deshaun Turner, 40, of Allen Creek Road, Statesville, two counts each of possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and sell or deliver Schedule II.
- Kimberly Dawn Dagenhart, 43, of Baker Street, Statesville, possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule III.